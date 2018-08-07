In his new music video, Travis Scott reminds himself to “Stop Trying to Be God,” but the 26-year-old rapper gives girlfriend Kylie Jenner a venerated status!

The biblically-inspired short film — which hit YouTube on Monday, August 6 — features the 20-year-old as a Virgin Mary figure, swathed in golden light.

Jenner first pops up a minute and a half into the video, comforting Scott’s character after he’s been set ablaze. She appears again close to the end, sitting in a makeshift manger, wearing a sequined gown and holding a lamb in her arms.

The cinematic effort was directed by Dave Meyers, who previously explored divine themes in his music video for Ariana Grande’s “God Is a Woman.”

Meanwhile, Jenner and daughter Stormi are recurring topics on Scott’s new album, Astroworld, which was released on August 3. His track “Skeleton,” for instance, references how the couple first met at Coachella in April 2017.

“We just rocked Coachella, I gave her half of the check,” Scott raps. “It was good sex, I didn’t mention to the net / Didn’t pass the loud, that was out of respect.”

And “Sicko Mode” references the reality star’s controversial Forbes cover story, in which the magazine hailed her as a “self-made” near-billionaire.

“Passes to my daughter, I’ma show her what it took,” Scott raps on that track. “Baby mama cover Forbes / Got these other bitches shook.”

And on “Stargazing,” the Grammy nominee praises Jenner as a lifesaver: “I was always high up on the lean / Then this girl came here to save my life / Look up to the sky, down on my knees / Out of nowhere, you came here to stay the night.”

Watch the video above!

