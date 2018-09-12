Celebs were out and about this week, from Kylie Jenner celebrating the launch of the Adidas Originals Falcon shoes and Luann de Lesseps attending a runway show during NYFW to Wiz Khalifa performing new songs on his birthday. Read on to see more of what the stars have been up to!

— Adidas Originals and brand ambassador Kylie Jenner celebrated the global launch of the Falcon silhouette at a pop-up in West Hollywood. The launch took over a gas station and was repurposed to reflect elements of the ’90s that influenced the all-new women’s exclusive sneaker that fuses retro design language with contemporary color ways.

— Olivia Munn attended The Creative Coalition’s Spotlight Awards Dinner at The House of Aurora where she was an honoree at the Toronto Film Festival.

— Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright attended the Smile Train charity event at Skybar at Mondrian by where Caroline D’Amore deejayed.

— Kristin Cavallari shared a laugh with friend and celebrity hair colorist Justin Anderson after getting her signature blonde touched up at dpHUE House, Anderson’s exclusive, invite-only Beverly Hills hair studio.

— Jason Derulo hosted his inaugural “Heart of Haiti Gala” on Thursday, September 6, at a private estate in Beverly Hills where guests raised money for Haiti, learned how they can give back and enjoyed a great evening of entertainment.

— Giuliana and Bill Rancic shared fashion tips with members at Sam’s Club in Dallas and checked out new designer frames in the optical department.

— Luann de Lesseps attended the Nicole Miller Spring 2019 Runway Show at Industria Studios in NYC.

— Monique Rodriguez andhusband Melvin Rodriguez ofMielle Organics took a break after delivering a fabulous show of unity at Texture On The Runway during NYFW.

— Zosia Mamet attended the Jonathan Simkhai SS19 Presentation at Industria Studios where guests enjoyed drinks provided by Ruffino Wines.

— Dwyane Wade sliced margherita pizza at the grand opening of 800 Degrees Woodfired Kitchen in NYC.

— Christina Aguilera attended the Opening Ceremony NYFW Afterparty, “The Gift of Showz,” hosted by Sasha Velour and SVEDKA Vodka in NYC.

— Devon Windsor attended The Selects Spring / Summer 2019 Presentation showcasing 10 Emerging Korean Designers.

— Brie Larson attended Rodarte’s NYFW afterparty at The Rooftop at the Jane Hotel with Ruffino Wines.

— Ted Danson and Mary Steenburgen attended the afterparty for the TIFF premiere of Entertainment One’s Wild Rose at The House of Aurora.

— ShoeDazzle named Erika Jayne as the brand’s newest muse and offered rides to the ladies of The Real Housewives of New York during NYFW.

— Jamie Chung relaxed in the Vivien Velvet Chelsea Chooka shoes while taking a break from New York Fashion Week.

— Rami Malek hung out with friends and the cast and crew of his new Bohemian Rhapsody movie at luxury hotspot Intrigue in Las Vegas.

— Winnie Harlow wore Maybelline New York as she exited the Cushnie show in a Lexus during IMG NYFW: The Shows 2018 at Spring Studios.

— Emile Hirsch enjoyed dinner at HYDE Sunset on the restaurant patio.

— Wiz Khalifa celebrated his birthday at sbe’s Nightingale and performed three new songs.

