Keeping up with Kylie! With a following of more than 108 million, a new report claims that Kylie Jenner is making serious money moves on her Instagram posts.

According to the social media insight firm D’Marie Analytics, the 20-year-old makeup maven is the first member of her famous family “to grow her ad equivalent value to over $1,000,000 per post across her social media portfolio.” This means that every one of Jenner’s tweets, Snapchat Stories or Instagram posts including #ad or #sponsored is reportedly equivalent to $1 million.

Fans previously noticed Jenner’s value on social media in February when Snapchat’s stocks dropped $1.3 billion in market value after she tweeted that she no longer uses the app.

“Kylie is an undeniable global brand, which may make some roll their eyes,” Frank Spadafora, D’Marie Analytics’ CEO, said in a press release on Thursday, May 3. “But the reality is this young, female entrepreneur’s savvy helped her reach a milestone in the influencer marketing and advertising industry which many seasoned professionals have failed to achieve.”

The Kylie Cosmetics founder’s sisters trail far behind. Michael Heller, CEO of the digital marketing firm Talent Resources, told Us Weekly in March 2017 that Kim Kardashian is capable of making at most $500,000 per post, while sisters Khloé and Kourtney Kardashian can earn up to $250,000.

Social media aside, Jenner’s influence is extremely impressive. Kris Jenner revealed in October 2017 that her daughter’s makeup company generated $420 million in its first 18 months. According to WWD, the Lip Kit creator is on track to become a billionaire in her mid-20s.

