Kylie Kelce appreciates her husband, Jason Kelce, always having her back.

Last month, Jason, 36, shut down an X user who labeled Kylie, 32, a “homemaker” days after Jason said he didn’t agree with Harrison Butker’s controversial remarks about gender roles.

“I don’t think of Kylie as a homemaker, I think of her as my wife,” he replied, noting that he and Kylie are “equals.”

Kylie exclusively told Us Weekly on Thursday, June 13, that Jason coming to her defense is “one of the many, many reasons I love him so much.” She went on to praise her mother-in-law, Donna Kelce, for setting an “outstanding example of a strong, independent woman” during Jason’s childhood.

“I tell everybody I wish I had the traveling abilities of my mother-in-law. It is those traits that I think helped him understand that women can be sort of a strong force. And although they’re no longer together, his parents were very much a partnership in how they function and it was a team effort,” she said. “He has taken that into his adult life and he uses that as an example of how he shows me respect and love every single day.”

Kylie met the former Philadelphia Eagles center on a dating app in 2014. They tied the knot in 2018 and went on to welcome three daughters: Wyatt, 4, Elliotte, 3, and Bennett, 15 months. Kylie says Jason is “embracing” life as a girl dad, although he’s still getting used to some aspects of the job.

“Jason is in a constant fight for, we’ll call it sensitivity training,” she joked. “I was, like, a nice dipping his toes in the water and then he got three daughters.”

In addition to all the typical challenges of parenting, Jason and Kylie are attempting to create a sense of normalcy for their girls despite their celebrity status.

“We make sure that [with] anything that we’re doing, they feel supported by their family and friends, and [we’re] also not really putting them in any places of privilege,” Kylie said. “We can’t let them have a hand-me-down car at this point. You’re not getting dad’s Cybertruck as your hand-me-down. You will be driving just, you know, a basic model, hopefully having to roll the windows down with a crank. I want them to experience that. Those are the things we will do to humble our children.”

When she’s at home with her girls, Kylie is fond of Print Pals, printable puppets designed by HP in partnership with the Eagles Autism Foundation (EAF).

“Next week already [there] is a heatwave in the forecast, so those are the moments where things like the Print Pals will come in handy,” said Kylie, who is an event consultant for the EAF. “I’m most excited because it provides an opportunity for not only our girls to play and create and get hands on fun, but it also provides an opportunity for me to hop in there and join them.”

Kylie added that teaming up with HP for the collaboration ahead of Neurodiversity Pride Day on Sunday, June 16, was “an easy fit” for her.

“They are clearly passionate about positively impacting the neurodiverse community, as I am,” she said. “And then on top of it, it is summertime and I think we’re all desperately searching for activities that we can do with our kids, neurodivergent or not. And so I’m very, very excited to be partnered with HP for this opportunity.”

Each Print Pals feature was designed to express a different facet of a child’s imagination. The designs are available on the HP website for parents to download with their children, free of charge.

With reporting by Amanda Williams