Twice the fun! Kym Johnson and Robert Herjavec were thrown a lavish baby shower on Saturday, March 31, where they also revealed the gender of their twins!

The Shark Tank star, 55, and Johnson shared the exciting news — that they are expecting a baby boy and a baby girl — by popping two big black balloons that held smaller pink and blue balloons and confetti. The sweet moment was captured by one of their guests, BP Major, who wrote, “Genders are revealed!!!! So excited. Congratulations to @robert_herjavec and @kymherjavec5678 – love you both” with dancing man emojis. Other guests in attendance included the Dancing With the Stars alum’s friends and costars, Cheryl Burke and Anna Trebunskaya.

The host of the party, Carson Kressley, shared a sweet photo with Johnson that he hilariously captioned, “One of us is pregnant!” The Queer Eye for the Straight Guy alum, who was once a contestant on DWTS, decorated the party with pretty displays of pink and blue hydrangeas. Guests were treated to an impressive layout of pastries that were also surrounded by blue and pink details.

As previously reported, Johnson and Herjavec, who met when they were paired together on season 20 of the ABC series and married in 2016, announced they were expecting in December 2017. Throughout her pregnancy, the professional dancer, 41, has been documenting her journey by sharing photos of her baby bump on her social media accounts.

This was not the only party thrown in honor of the couple. In January, Herjavec threw his wife a baby shower in her native Australia, where she celebrated with family and friends.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!