The Los Angeles District Attorney’s Office is reviewing two sexual misconduct cases involving Harvey Weinstein for possible criminal charges, Deadline is reporting.

The cases were referred by the Beverly Hills Police Department, and now it is up to the D.A. to decide whether there is enough evidence to charge Weinstein.

This development comes almost three months after the New York Times published a damning expose about the high-powered Hollywood producer, alleging three decades of sexual misconduct and tens of thousands of dollars paid out in financial settlements to some accusers.

More than 70 women — including actresses including Rose McGowan, Ashley Judd, Salma Hayek and Angelina Jolie — subsequently came forward to detail their own stories of sexual harassment and assault by Weinstein. Police reports were filed against him in Los Angeles, Beverly Hills, New York and London and the L.A. district attorney established a task force to review sexual assault allegations arising from the scandal.

The producer was fired from his own company, and his wife, Marchesa designer Georgina Chapman, announced that she was leaving him.

Weinstein, who has repeatedly denied any non-consensual sexual contact, checked into a treatment center but left after one week.

The sexual misconduct scandal sent shockwaves through Hollywood, with allegations of sexual assault and harassment made against director James Toback and actors including Ed Westwick, Jeffrey Tambor, Jeremy Piven, Louis C.K., and Kevin Spacey.

Variety reports that the Beverly Hills police also referred three potential cases against Toback to the D.A. and the cases against the director and Weinstein were submitted for review on December 18.

