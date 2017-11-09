Amicable as ever! La La Anthony opened up about parenting with her estranged husband, Carmelo Anthony, while speaking exclusively to Us Weekly at the Friendsgiving dinner event with the NFL at Society Cafe in NYC on Wednesday, November 8.

Celebrity Splits of 2017

“I would say that we are focusing on being great parents to our son [Kiyan, 10,] and that’s our priority. I love that we are able to do that,” the Power star, 38, said of the NBA pro, 33. “Our son is very happy and kicking ass at basketball. If you go on my Instagram, you’ll see some of these videos, it’s crazy. We’re just really supporting him through that and of course, being a great student at school.”

Although the Baggage Claim actress was mum about reconciling with her ex in the future, she reaffirmed Us that she will “always support” him: “That’s my son’s dad!”

As previously reported, the Think Like a Man star and the Oklahoma City Thunder player separated in April after seven years of marriage. The Love Playbook author told Wendy Williams in June that she did not plan on divorcing Carmelo “right now.”

Celebrity Exes Reunited

During the event, the TV personality also dished on her plans for the holiday season. “During the holiday season, you go visit your family, you’re with friends, you’re at your own house. You watch football. It’s a cool way to jazz up the football experience by bringing in homegating,” the former MTV VJ told Us, adding that NFL’s Homegating and Apparel/Accessory collection is a must for the holidays. “Tailgating is going to the game, homegating is celebrating at home. So you bring in the apparel, the T-shirts, the accessories to kinda make your home feel cool.”

Celebrity Friendly Exes: Hollywood’s Ex-Lovers Who Have Stayed Close

La La joked that she “sucks at cooking,” so instead, she’s in charge of setting the mood during the holiday events with her family. “My whole family cooks and I’m in charge of setting the vibes. So I’ll do the homegating NFL thing. I’ll do the music. I’ll do the swag and make sure the vibe is going and they will handle the cooking because, if I try to, it will be a horrible sight.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!