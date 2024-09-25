Social media stars Cole and Savannah LaBrant are facing backlash after posting a video of Cole and daughter Everleigh dancing to a Diddy song shortly after the rapper’s arrest.

The influencer family’s video, which was uploaded to TikTok on September 20, featured Cole, 28, and Everleigh, 11, performing a choreographed routine to Faith Evans and Diddy’s duet “I’ll Be Missing You.”

“How we feel while on Vacay #DadDaughter,” the video’s caption read.

Days before Cole’s post, Diddy, 54, was arrested in New York City and indicted on charges of sex trafficking and racketeering. The rapper has pleaded not guilty and remains in jail as he awaits trial.

Many social media users criticized the famous family’s song selection and timeliness of the post.

“Why this song during the Diddy scandal!?! With a kid in the video,” one person commented on the clip according to Access Hollywood.

While many were outraged, others applauded Everleigh’s dancing abilities with one responding, “Her face and energy [is] just so cute and fun!! You guys are awesome.”

Following the backlash, the video was subsequently removed from the family’s respective social media pages. Neither Cole nor Savannah, 31, have publicly spoken out about the video. Us Weekly has reached out for comment.

Cole and Savannah share daughters Posie, 5, and Sunday, 2, and sons Zealand, 4, and Beckham, 4 months. Savannah gave birth to Everleigh when she was in high school, with Cole taking on a dad role when they wed in 2017. Everleigh’s biological father, Tommy, died in 2022.

Since rising to fame online, the LaBrant family, who have more than 12 million followers on YouTube, have had their fair share of controversial moments. The YouTubers first made headlines in 2021 after they posted a video titled “She got diagnosed with cancer,” which fans believed referred to someone in their family based on the thumbnail.

They came under fire for the video, which documented the LaBrants in the emergency room with their daughter for a reason not related to cancer before shifting to a story about an unrelated child with the disease. Cole later publicly apologized for the misleading title.

In addition to the cancer scandal, the family has been outspoken on their stance on abortion and Christian values. In an April 2022 documentary on their YouTube channel, Savannah discussed her own experience of getting pregnant at 19.

“I remember just being so scared. I didn’t know what I was going to do. I was actually in college and I was too scared to tell my family,” she said while adding that continuing the pregnancy was “worth it.”

After Savannah’s testimony, the video compared the number of abortions in America to that of the Holocaust. Following the backlash, the couple did not address the claims made in their video.