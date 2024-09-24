Sean “Diddy” Combs’ infamous parties are being called into question amid the rapper’s legal troubles.

After facing several sexual assault and abuse allegations from multiple people, Diddy, 54, was arrested in New York City on September 16 and later charged with sex trafficking and racketeering. In his 14-page indictment, Diddy was accused of orchestrating parties known as “Freak Offs,” during which “elaborate and produced sex performances” would take place.

According to the indictment, Diddy allegedly forced women into engaging in “sex acts with male commercial sex workers” using drugs and would “[masturbate] during, and often electronically record” the interactions.

The indictment also revealed that Homeland Security discovered “various ‘Freak Off’ supplies” when they raided Diddy’s homes in March, including “narcotics and more than 1,000 bottles of baby oil and lubricant.”

Related: Breaking Down All of the Allegations Against Diddy Paras Griffin/Getty Images While Sean “Diddy” Combs has fervently denied ex-girlfriend Cassie’s rape and assault allegations, multiple women have come forward with similar claims of alleged misconduct by the music mogul. Us Weekly confirmed in November 2023 that Cassie (real name Casandra Ventura) filed a lawsuit against Diddy, accusing him of rape and repeated physical […]

Diddy’s lawyer Marc Agnifilo claimed the musician was “innocent” in a statement after his arrest. Diddy was denied bail after pleading not guilty and was ordered to remain in jail until his trial.

While several celebrities have spoken out about attending Diddy’s parties, it is unknown who attended in his alleged “Freak Offs.”

Diddy previously suspected that his parties would raise eyebrows in a 1999 interview with Entertainment Tonight, saying, “They’re going to probably be arresting me, doing all types of crazy things just because we want to have a good time. Whenever you bring up a different element into people’s environment, things that broaden people’s horizons, people get intimidated. It’s a lot of people out there that feel intimidated by it.”

Related: Diddy's Celebrity Connections Over the Years: From Friends to Collaborators Sean “Diddy” Combs made his music industry debut in the early 1990s and has racked up a long list of collaborators and famous friends. Over the years, Diddy used his power in the industry to create longtime relationships with various rappers. However, as of late, Diddy has faced his fair share of controversy. The music […]

The Grammy winner also joked about his tactics for keeping women from ditching his get-togethers in a 2002 episode of Late Night With Conan O’Brien. When asked how to throw a “killer party,” he replied, “Women. Beautiful women, of course. Beautiful men for the ladies, of course. You need some water. I don’t know if guys have noticed this but a lot of ladies drink water at parties, so if you don’t have what they need, they’re going to leave. Gotta keep them there. Need locks on the doors.”

When O’Brien said his suggestion about using locks sounded “kinda dangerous,” Diddy retorted by saying it was “a little kinky.”

Scroll down to see what celebrities have said about choosing to attend or skip parties hosted by Diddy over the years:

Ashton Kutcher

“I’ve got a lot I can’t tell,” Kutcher said when asked about attending Diddy’s get-togethers during a 2019 Hot Ones interview. “Can’t tell that one either. … I’m actually cycling through them. Diddy party stories, man, that was some weird memory lane thing.”

He went on to call his relationship with Diddy “really bizarre,” explaining, “It started over Punk’d because he was like, ‘Yo, you can’t punk me!’ I was like, ‘I don’t know what to tell you, everybody is on the table.’ That started our conversation. We became fast friends and we used to just hang out, watch football together.”

Related: Eyebrow-Raising Quotes About Diddy's Alleged Behavior Over the Years Years before two of Sean “Diddy” Combs’ homes were raided in connection to a federal sex trafficking investigation, there was conversation about what went on at the rapper’s residences. After the March 2024 raid made headlines, a clip resurfaced of Usher recalling his experience living with Diddy as a teenager. “I got a chance to […]

Ice Cube

The rapper clarified to fans that he had no affiliation with Diddy during a September 22 concert in Las Vegas. “Me and W.C. ain’t never been to a Diddy party,” he told attendees, per social media footage. “You ain’t gotta worry about us on those motherf—ing tapes.”

Kelly Ripa

During a June 2023 episode of Live With Kelly and Mark, Ripa expressed her interest in attending one of Diddy’s celebrity gatherings. “I was in Capri, and I was actually visiting my big brother Puff’s boat,” guest Mary J. Blige said. Ripa replied, “Next time you go on Puff’s boat, we’d like to!”

Related: Celebrities React to Diddy's Arrest and Indictment: Kesha and More Celebrities are weighing in following the recent arrest of Sean “Diddy” Combs. The music mogul was taken into custody in New York on September 16. The following day, a 14-page indictment alleging that Diddy “abused, threatened and coerced women and others around him” was made public. The rapper has since entered a not guilty plea […]

Damon Dash

“I didn’t go to those parties,” Dash said in a September 22 Instagram Live after photos resurfaced of him at a Diddy-hosted party with Jay-Z and Jennifer Lopez. “I went to one in the Hamptons about 20 years ago with Aaliyah and that’s about it. But a lot of people were at those, you know what I mean?”

He continued: “Ain’t s— happen in the Hamptons. That’s the day I met [Aaliyah]. We hung out there and then we left and that’s what happened. That was 20 years ago, that was not in L.A. or Miami. I know they’re gonna play games with those pictures. It’s all good, I don’t really care.” (Dash dated Aaliyah from 2000 until her death the following year.)

Khloé Kardashian

Kardashian seemingly shared details about attending a Diddy party in an August 2014 episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians. “So who was with you this weekend?” Kourtney Kardashian asked Khloé about her weekend in Las Vegas.

“A bunch of my friends,” Khloé replied, listing names such as Diddy and French Montana.

Khloé continued to describe the party later in the episode, stating, “This party, I think half the people were butt-naked.”

Usher

“I went there to see the lifestyle, and I saw it, but I don’t know if I could indulge and understand what I was even looking at. It was pretty wild, it was crazy,” Usher recalled of living with Diddy for a year when he was a teenager in the ’90s during a 2016 The Howard Stern Show radio interview.

When asked whether he would let any of his kids attend one of Diddy’s parties, Usher declared, “Hell no!”

Related: Diddy's Ups and Downs Over the Years: Indictment, Home Raid and More Sean “Diddy” Combs has faced a lot of ups and downs in his career and personal life. Diddy began his career in the ‘90s as an intern for Uptown Records after dropping out of Howard University. He worked his way up to become a talent director at the label and went on to help develop […]

50 Cent

“I’ve been very vocal about not going to Puffy parties and doing s— like that,” 50 Cent stated in a July interview with The Hollywood Reporter. “I’ve been staying out of that s— for years. It’s just an uncomfortable energy connected to it.”

He went on to add: “[Diddy] asked to take me shopping. I thought that was the weirdest s— in the world because that might be something that a man says to a woman. And I’m just like, ‘Naw, I’m not f—ing with this weird energy or weird s—,’ coming off the way he was just moving. From that, I wasn’t comfortable around him.”

Ray J

During a September 20 interview on Chris Cuomo’s NewsNation show, Ray J claimed that he never witnessed any crimes or sex trafficking take place at Diddy’s parties. “We’ve never seen the stuff that’s being said and the stuff that people are finding out, like, I’ve never been in rooms that people are talking about and I never knew they existed,” he stated.

Katt Williams

“I’ve had to turn down $50 million four times. Just to protect my integrity and that virgin hole I was telling you about, right?” Williams remarked about turning down an offer to attend a Diddy party during a January interview on the “Club Shay Shay” podcast. “’Cause P. Diddy be wanting to party, and you got to tell him no. You got to tell him no! I did. See, I got the receipts for everything I’m telling you, that’s why I can say them so freely.”

At the time, he also teased that more celebrity scandals would soon come to light, adding, “It’s up for all of them. It don’t matter if it’s Diddy or whoever you is.”