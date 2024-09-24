Katt Williams shared his joking reaction to Sean “Diddy” Combs’ arrest, months after revealing that he once turned down an invitation to one of the mogul’s parties.

“Diddy about to snitch on everybody,” Williams, 53, wrote via his Instagram Story, captioning an AI-generated clip riffing on the 1991 film New Jack City. In the edited version, Diddy’s face replaces Wesley Snipes in the famous courtroom scene where his character, Nino Brown, identifies his associates.

Months before Diddy’s arrest, Williams recalled saying no to a party hosted by Diddy, 54.

“I’ve had to turn down $50 million four times. Just to protect my integrity and that virgin hole I was telling you about, right?” the comedian said during a January interview on Shannon Sharpe’s “Club Shay Shay” podcast. “’Cause P. Diddy be wanting to party, and you got to tell him no. You got to tell him no! I did. See, I got the receipts for everything I’m telling you, that’s why I can say them so freely.”

Related: Celebrities React to Diddy’s Arrest and Indictment: Kesha and More Celebrities are weighing in following the recent arrest of Sean “Diddy” Combs. The music mogul was taken into custody in New York on September 16. The following day, a 14-page indictment alleging that Diddy “abused, threatened and coerced women and others around him” was made public. The rapper has since entered a not guilty plea […]

In the same interview, Williams hinted that more people would be implicated in future scandals.

“All of these big-d— deviants is all catching hell in 2024,” he said. “It’s up for all of them. It don’t matter if it’s Diddy or whoever you is.”

Diddy was arrested last week and charged with sex trafficking, racketeering conspiracy and transportation to engage in prostitution. At a press conference following the arrest, U.S. Attorney Damian Williams noted several times that the investigation against the rapper is still ongoing and encouraged “anyone with information about this case to come forward and do it quickly.”

Related: A Timeline of Diddy's Legal Troubles, Accusations and Arrests INF/INSTAR Sean “Diddy” Combs has been under investigation for at least a year after being accused of sexual assault by multiple people. The rapper and music mogul, 54, made headlines in November 2023 after his ex-girlfriend Cassie accused him of sexual abuse in a bombshell lawsuit. She accused Diddy of beating her, forcing her to […]

When asked whether that means further indictments could be coming for some of Diddy’s unnamed associates, Williams replied, “The investigation is ongoing. That means both as to him and anyone else we believe committed the crime with him.”

In the 14-page indictment, prosecutors alleged that Diddy committed his alleged crimes using “employees, resources and influence of the multifaceted business empire that he led and controlled,” thus “creating a criminal enterprise whose members and associates engaged in, and attempted to engage in, among other crimes, sex trafficking, forced labor, kidnapping, arson, bribery and obstruction of justice.”

Related: Breaking Down All of the Allegations Against Diddy Paras Griffin/Getty Images While Sean “Diddy” Combs has fervently denied ex-girlfriend Cassie’s rape and assault allegations, multiple women have come forward with similar claims of alleged misconduct by the music mogul. Us Weekly confirmed in November 2023 that Cassie (real name Casandra Ventura) filed a lawsuit against Diddy, accusing him of rape and repeated physical […]

Among the allegations laid out in the indictment were details about “Freak Offs,” which were “elaborate and produced sex performances,” often taking place in hotel rooms. The Grammy winner and his business associates would allegedly “lure female victims” into his inner circle “often under the pretense of a romantic relationship.” He would then use “force, threats of force and coercion to cause victims to engage in extended sex acts with male commercial sex workers.”

Diddy pleaded not guilty to all charges, and his lawyer Marc Agnifilo has vowed to fight the case.

“He’s innocent. I believe he’s innocent. I believe he’s innocent of the charges,” Agnifilo said on CNN last week. “He is going to go to trial. And I believe he’s going to win.”

If you or someone you know has been sexually assaulted, contact the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673). If you or someone you know is a human trafficking victim, contact the National Human Trafficking Hotline at 1-888-373-7888.