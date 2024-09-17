The investigation into Sean “Diddy” Combs is not over following his Tuesday, September 17, indictment on sex trafficking and racketeering charges.

“We are not done,” U.S. Attorney Damian Williams said in a press conference on Tuesday. “This investigation is ongoing, and I encourage anyone with information about this case to come forward and do it quickly.”

When asked whether the investigation could result in indictments for any of Diddy’s unnamed associates, Williams replied, “The investigation is ongoing. That means both as to him and anyone else we believe committed the crime with him.”

After another reporter asked whether Williams foresees further charges for Diddy, 54, the attorney responded, “I’m not taking anything off the table.”

Diddy was arrested on Monday, September 16, months after his Los Angeles and Miami residences were raided by Homeland Security. While the indictment against him was initially sealed, the U.S. Attorney’s Office revealed on Tuesday that he has been charged with racketeering, sex trafficking and transportation to engage in prostitution.

Outside of the courthouse on Tuesday, Diddy’s attorney Marc Agnifilo said his client intends to plead not guilty. “He’s gonna fight this with all of his energy and all of his might and the full confidence of his lawyers,” Agnifilo told reporters. “And I expect a long battle with a good result for Mr. Combs. I’m gonna fight like hell to get him released, and he should be released with all that he’s done and coming here voluntarily.”

The indictment accuses Diddy of abusing, threatening and coercing women for years “to fulfill his sexual desires, protect his reputation and conceal his conduct.” Some of the allegations listed date back to 2009.

Prosecutors have also alleged that Diddy “relied on the employees, resources and influence of the multifaceted business empire that he led and controlled” to carry out his alleged crimes, “creating a criminal enterprise whose members and associates engaged in, and attempted to engage in, among other crimes, sex trafficking, forced labor, kidnapping, arson, bribery and obstruction of justice.”

After Diddy’s arrest on Monday, Agnifilo said that he and his client intend to fight the charges.

“We are disappointed with the decision to pursue what we believe is an unjust prosecution of Mr. Combs by the U.S. Attorney’s Office,” Agnifilo told Us Weekly in a statement. “Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs is a music icon, self-made entrepreneur, loving family man and proven philanthropist who has spent the last 30 years building an empire, adoring his children and working to uplift the Black community.”

Agnifilo added, “He is an imperfect person, but he is not a criminal. To his credit Mr. Combs has been nothing but cooperative with this investigation and he voluntarily relocated to New York last week in anticipation of these charges. Please reserve your judgment until you have all the facts. These are the acts of an innocent man with nothing to hide, and he looks forward to clearing his name in court.”