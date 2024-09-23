A decade-old clip from Keeping Up with the Kardashians has resurfaced wherein Khloé Kardashian seemingly shared details from one of Sean “Diddy” Combs’ parties.

A clip from an episode titled “Secrets of a Double Life,” which aired on E! on August 17, 2014, has resurfaced amid Diddy’s indictment on charges of sex trafficking and racketeering. During the episode, Kourtney Kardashian asks her sister, “So who was with you this weekend?” after Khloé had spent the weekend partying in Las Vegas.

When Khloé replied, “A bunch of my friends,” Kourtney rattled off a list of names, which included Diddy, his adopted son Quincy Combs and rapper French Montana.

“So far so good,” Khloé replied, confirming her sister’s guesses.

Related: Celebrities React to Diddy’s Arrest and 14-Page Indictment: 50 Cent, ‘The View’ Hosts and More Celebrities are weighing in following the recent arrest of Sean “Diddy” Combs. The music mogul was taken into custody in New York on September 16. The following day, a 14-page indictment alleging that Diddy “abused, threatened and coerced women and others around him” was made public. The rapper has since entered a not guilty plea […]

Later in the episode, Khloé described the party she had attended while out bowling with Kourtney and their friend Khadijah Haqq. “I haven’t been to bed yet. I got on a plane at 5:30 a.m.,” Khloé shared, adding, “This party, I think half the people were butt-naked.”

Kourtney turned to Haqq to ask if she met Khloé’s “new crew of friends” at the party, to which Haqq replied, “No. Well, kind of.” Khloé then quickly told her friend to “stop talking.”

Diddy was arrested earlier this month and detained at the Metropolitan Detention Center, where he will remain until his trial. He has been denied bail two times and has pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The 14-page indictment, which was unsealed one day after his arrest, listed accusations leveled against Diddy of abusing, threatening and coercing women and those around him into fulfilling “his sexual desires, [protecting] his reputation and [concealing] his conduct.”

Related: When Is Diddy's Next Court Date? Details on the Rapper's Sex Trafficking and Racketeering Trial Sean “Diddy” Combs will head to court after being arrested on sex trafficking and racketeering charges. The rapper, 54, is expected to appear in court in front of U.S. District Court Judge Andrew Carter at 3:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday, September 18, to appeal federal Judge Robyn F. Tarnofsky’s decision to deny him bail, according […]

The indictment also described alleged “Freak Offs,” or “elaborate and produced sex performances” orchestrated by Diddy, which included distributing “controlled substances to victims” to keep them “obedient and compliant.” He and his associates would allegedly “lure female victims” into his circle “often under the pretense of a romantic relationship,” and would then use “force, threats of force and coercion to cause victims to engage in extended sex acts with male commercial sex workers.”

Diddy predicted that his parties would get him in legal trouble in a 1999 interview with Entertainment Tonight, where he said, “They’re going to probably be arresting me, doing all types of crazy things just because we want to have a good time.”

“Whenever you bring up a different element into people’s environment, things that broaden people’s horizons, people get intimidated,” he said at the time. “It’s a lot of people out there that feel intimidated by it.”

Related: A Timeline of Diddy's Legal Troubles and Accusations: From Cassie Lawsuit to Multiple Arrests INF/INSTAR Sean “Diddy” Combs has been under investigation for at least a year after being accused of sexual assault by multiple people. The rapper and music mogul, 54, made headlines in November 2023 after his ex-girlfriend Cassie accused him of sexual abuse in a bombshell lawsuit. She accused Diddy of beating her, forcing her to […]

In a 2002 interview on Late Night With Conan O’Brien, which has also resurfaced amid the rapper’s arrest, Diddy gave host Conan O’Brien advice on how to throw a “killer party,” which included “beautiful women.” He said, “I don’t know if guys have noticed this but a lot of ladies drink water at parties, so if you don’t have what they need, they’re going to leave.”

Diddy added, “Gotta keep them there. Need locks on the doors.”

If you or someone you know has been sexually assaulted, contact the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).