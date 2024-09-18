Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Ordered to Stay in Jail Until Trial

Sean “Diddy” Combs has been ordered to remain in jail until his trial for sex trafficking and racketeering conspiracy begins.

With the Wednesday, September 18, order, Judge Andrew L. Carter Jr. rejected an appeal by Diddy’s lawyers requesting that he be released on bail, per The New York Times.

Diddy, 54, was arrested on Monday, September 16, and was denied bail. He was remanded to stay at the Metropolitan Detention Center until his trial.

In a Tuesday, September 17 letter to the judge, Comb’s lawyers described the conditions of the jail as “horrific” and “not fit for pre-trial detention,” per People. Instead, his defense proposed on Wednesday that Diddy live at home in Florida with a 24/7 security team. However, the judge said that “there is no condition or combination of conditions to ensure he will not obstruct justice or tamper with witnesses.”

Following Diddy’s Monday arrest, his attorney Marc Agnifilo told Us Weekly, “We are disappointed with the decision to pursue what we believe is an unjust prosecution of Mr. Combs by the U.S. Attorney’s Office. Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs is a music icon, self-made entrepreneur, loving family man and proven philanthropist who has spent the last 30 years building an empire, adoring his children and working to uplift the Black community.”

Agnifilo added, “He is an imperfect person, but he is not a criminal. To his credit Mr. Combs has been nothing but cooperative with this investigation and he voluntarily relocated to New York last week in anticipation of these charges. Please reserve your judgment until you have all the facts. These are the acts of an innocent man with nothing to hide, and he looks forward to clearing his name in court.”

Diddy’s charges were unsealed the following day in a 14-page indictment. Per court documents, Diddy was accused of abusing, threatening and coercing women and others around him to fulfill “his sexual desires, protect his reputation and conceal his conduct.” Diddy pleaded not guilty to the charges.

He was first accused of misconduct in November 2023 when his ex-girlfriend Cassie named him in a sexual assault lawsuit, which was settled out of court within a day. Several others have come forward with similar allegations against Diddy, who has denied each claim.

Homeland Security conducted raids on two of Diddy’s homes in March. “Yesterday, there was a gross overuse of military-level force as search warrants were executed at Mr. Combs’ residences,” Diddy’s attorney Aaron Dyer told Us in a statement at the time. “There is no excuse for the excessive show of force and hostility exhibited by authorities or the way his children and employees were treated.”

If you or someone you know has been sexually assaulted, contact the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).