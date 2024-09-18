While serving time at New York City’s Metropolitan Detention Center, Sean “Diddy” Combs will eat meals from its communal commissary.

The Federal Bureau of Prisons website features a comprehensive menu of all food items served in the commissary and their accompanying costs. Foods, condiments and meals range from a Velveeta cheese block for $3.70, a white tuna pouch for $3.45, a pouch of Spam for $1.50 and a jalapeño squeeze cheese for $3.35. Inmates can add seasonings, such as curry or garlic powder, for an additional charge.

Inmates can also order things like precooked rice, instant grits or a stuffed chicken with rice meal. The most expensive offering is a rib steak meal for $9.95. Other snack choices include granola bars, Chips Ahoy! cookies, unsalted peanuts and sugar-free candy.

Inmates also order their drinks off the menu for an additional fee, such as decaffeinated coffee for $3.55, powdered milk for $5.75 and herbal tea for $3.55.

The Metropolitan Detention Center’s menu alternates weekly, offering multiple options at each meal from a chicken patty sandwich and a turkey roast to a cheese pizza, among others. (The facility serves food for breakfast, lunch and dinner.)

Diddy, 54, was arrested on Monday, September 16, and was denied bail. Instead, the music mogul was remanded to stay at the Metropolitan Detention Center until his trial.

“We are disappointed with the decision to pursue what we believe is an unjust prosecution of Mr. Combs by the U.S. Attorney’s Office,” Diddy’s attorney Marc Agnifilo told Us Weekly in a Monday statement. “Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs is a music icon, self-made entrepreneur, loving family man and proven philanthropist who has spent the last 30 years building an empire, adoring his children and working to uplift the Black community.”

Agnifilo added, “He is an imperfect person, but he is not a criminal. To his credit Mr. Combs has been nothing but cooperative with this investigation and he voluntarily relocated to New York last week in anticipation of these charges. Please reserve your judgment until you have all the facts. These are the acts of an innocent man with nothing to hide, and he looks forward to clearing his name in court.”

Charges against Diddy, including sex trafficking and racketeering, were unsealed the next day in a 14-page indictment. According to the court documents, Diddy was accused of abusing, threatening and coercing women and others around him to fulfill “his sexual desires, protect his reputation and conceal his conduct.”

Diddy pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The rapper was first accused of misconduct in November 2023 when ex-girlfriend Cassie (full name Casandra Ventura) named him in a sexual assault lawsuit. They settled the legal case out of court within a day as Diddy continued to maintain his innocence.

Other individuals have since come forward with similar allegations against Diddy, who has denied every claim. In March, Homeland Security also conducted raids on two of Diddy’s homes.

“Yesterday, there was a gross overuse of military-level force as search warrants were executed at Mr. Combs’ residences,” Diddy’s attorney Aaron Dyer told Us in a statement at the time. “There is no excuse for the excessive show of force and hostility exhibited by authorities or the way his children and employees were treated.”

If you or someone you know has been sexually assaulted, contact the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).