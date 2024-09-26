Girl Next Door alum Kendra Wilkinson once attended a handful of Sean “Diddy” Combs’ parties, but she says she “never saw anything” nefarious.

“I remember just going to, like, one or two,” Wilkinson, 39, said during the Tuesday, September 24, episode of the “Kyle and Jackie O” radio show. “I had a great time in my youth. I didn’t really see anything. Like, I never saw anything really bad happening around me. Sex is sex, in my opinion.”

Wilkinson continued, “I’m not saying that something bad didn’t happen. I’m saying that nothing bad ever happened to me.”

While speaking on the Australian radio show, Wilkinson noted that she expected a Hollywood bash like Diddy’s to be “sexualized.”

“Look, you’re going to the Playboy Mansion — you know there’s girls topless in the grotto,” the former Playboy model quipped. “Don’t we already know that?”

Diddy, 54, was notorious for hosting celebrity parties through the years. Footage from the parties, self-titled “Freak-Offs,” was used as evidence in a federal investigation against the music mogul.

Diddy was arrested earlier this month on charges of sex trafficking, racketeering conspiracy and transportation to engage in prostitution. According to a 14-page indictment, which cited Diddy’s parties as proof, the rapper allegedly “abused, threatened and coerced women and others around him” for decades. Diddy was also accused of using the acts to fulfill “his sexual desires, protect his reputation and conceal his conduct.”

Diddy pleaded not guilty to the charges before a judge denied him bail, and the music star was remanded to the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn until his trial.

“We are disappointed with the decision to pursue what we believe is an unjust prosecution of Mr. Combs by the U.S. Attorney’s Office,” Diddy’s attorney Marc Agnifilo told Us Weekly in a statement. “Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs is a music icon, self-made entrepreneur, loving family man and proven philanthropist who has spent the last 30 years building an empire, adoring his children and working to uplift the Black community.”

Agnifilo added, “He is an imperfect person, but he is not a criminal. To his credit, Mr. Combs has been nothing but cooperative with this investigation and he voluntarily relocated to New York last week in anticipation of these charges. Please reserve your judgment until you have all the facts. These are the acts of an innocent man with nothing to hide, and he looks forward to clearing his name in court.”

If you or someone you know has been sexually assaulted, contact the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).