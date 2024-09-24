Ice Cube is making it known that he has zero affiliation with Sean “Diddy” Combs amid the latter’s sex trafficking and racketeering charges.

“Almost 40 years rocking the mic and I’m gonna tell you right now,” the “It Was a Good Day” rapper, 55, told the crowd at a Las Vegas concert on Sunday, September 22, in a video captured via TikTok. He then claimed, “Me and W.C. ain’t never been to a Diddy party.”

As the crowd cheered, he added, “You ain’t gotta worry about us on those mother f—— tapes.”

Social media users applauded Ice Cube in the comments section of the video, with one fan writing, “West Coast doesn’t get down like that.” Another said, “MY GUY! He ain’t even have to say we been knew he wasn’t there.”

Diddy, 54, is currently in the middle of a legal scandal after he was indicted on charges related to sex trafficking and racketeering.

In the 14-page indictment, the music mogul was accused of abusing, threatening and coercing women and others around him to fulfill “his sexual desires, protect his reputation and conceal his conduct.” In addition, the indictment alleged Diddy would orchestrate what were called “Freak Offs” or “elaborate and produced sex performances.”

He pleaded not guilty to the charges before being denied bail by a New York judge on September 17. He was denied bail a second time and is currently being held at Metropolitan Detention Center until his trial.

“We are disappointed with the decision to pursue what we believe is an unjust prosecution of Mr. Combs by the U.S. Attorney’s Office,” Diddy’s attorney, Marc Agnifilo told Us Weekly in a previous statement. “Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs is a music icon, self-made entrepreneur, loving family man, and proven philanthropist who has spent the last 30 years building an empire, adoring his children, and working to uplift the Black community.”

He added, “He is an imperfect person, but he is not a criminal. To his credit Mr. Combs has been nothing but cooperative with this investigation and he voluntarily relocated to New York last week in anticipation of these charges. Please reserve your judgment until you have all the facts. These are the acts of an innocent man with nothing to hide, and he looks forward to clearing his name in court.”

In the midst of the controversy surrounding Diddy’s arrest and ongoing lawsuits, photos and clips of celebrities talking about attending the disgraced rapper’s parties have begun resurfacing, including Diddy himself — one in which he suggested locking women in at parties makes for a “killer party.”

“This is what you need to do. Women. Beautiful women, of course. Beautiful men for the ladies, of course,” the rapper told Conan O’Brien during a 2002 appearance on Late Night With Conan O’Brien. “You need some water. I don’t know if guys have noticed this but a lot of ladies drink water at parties, so if you don’t have what they need, they’re going to leave. Gotta keep them there. Need locks on the doors.”

In a decade-old clip from Keeping Up With the Kardashians that was recently resurfaced, Khloé Kardashian could be seen recounting alleged details from one of Diddy’s Las Vegas parties, claiming that “half the people were butt-naked.”

Ashton Kutcher also mentioned Diddy’s parties during a 2019 episode of Hot Ones, but said he couldn’t divulge any details.

“I’ve got a lot I can’t tell,” Kutcher, 46, joked to host Sean Evans before pausing. “Can’t tell that one either. … I’m actually cycling through them. Diddy party stories, man, that was some weird memory lane thing.”

If you or someone you know has been sexually assaulted, contact the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).

If you or someone you know is a human trafficking victim, contact the National Human Trafficking Hotline at 1-888-373-7888.