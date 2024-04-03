Live With Kelly and Mark just proved that re-airing old interviews isn’t always smooth sailing — especially in the wake of Diddy’s recent scandal.

The Tuesday, April 2, episode of the morning talk show featured an old interview with Mary J. Blige that originally aired in June 2023. During the chat, cohost Kelly Ripa asked Blige, 53, for an invitation to Diddy’s yacht.

“I was in Capri, and I was actually visiting my big brother Puff’s boat,” Blige said, referencing one of Diddy’s many nicknames.

“Next time you go on Puff’s boat, we’d like to!” Ripa, 53, replied.

Us Weekly has reached out to Ripa and ABC for comment.

The choice to re-air the interview was poorly timed given the raids of two of Diddy’s homes conducted on March 25, allegedly in connection to a federal sex trafficking investigation. The rapper, 54, was not home at the time of the raids and has not been charged or arrested in connection to the investigation.

TMZ reported that Diddy’s sons Justin, 30, and King, 26, whom he shares with exes Misa Hylton and Kim Porter, respectively, were both detained by police and released several hours later.

While Diddy has not directly addressed the raids, his lawyer released a statement on March 27.

“[Last week], there was a gross overuse of military-level force as search warrants were executed at Mr. Combs’ residences,” attorney Aaron Dyer told Us in a statement. “There is no excuse for the excessive show of force and hostility exhibited by authorities or the way his children and employees were treated. Mr. Combs was never detained but spoke to and cooperated with authorities. Despite media speculation, neither Mr. Combs nor any of his family members have been arrested nor has their ability to travel been restricted in any way.”

Diddy shared his first social media post since the raids on Sunday, March 31.

“HAPPY EASTER from Baby Love,” he captioned several photos of his 17-month-old daughter, Love, whom he shares with ex Dana Tran. Diddy muted comments on the Instagram post.

The musician was also spotted out and about on Thursday, March 28. In photos obtained by the Daily Mail, Diddy looked unbothered leaving a Top Golf in Miami with twin daughters Jessie and D’Lila, 17, whom he shares with Porter, who died at age 47 in 2018.

After the raids made headlines, Diddy’s ex-girlfriend Cassie (real name Casandra Ventura) reacted to the news via a statement from her rep.

“We will always support law enforcement when it seeks to prosecute those that have violated the law,” the singer’s spokesperson told Us on March 25. “Hopefully, this is the beginning of a process that will hold Mr. Combs responsible for his depraved conduct.”

Cassie, 37, who dated the record producer on and off from 2007 to 2018, filed a lawsuit against Diddy in late 2023 accusing him of rape and repeated physical abuse throughout their relationship.

Diddy vehemently denied the allegations, and the lawsuit was settled out of court one day after Cassie’s filing.

“I have decided to resolve this matter amicably on terms that I have some level of control,” Cassie told Us via her attorney Douglas Wigdor at the time. “I want to thank my family, fans and lawyers for their unwavering support.”

Diddy also released a statement distributed by Wigdor: “We have decided to resolve this matter amicably. I wish Cassie and her family all the best. Love.”

If you or someone you know has been sexually assaulted, contact the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).