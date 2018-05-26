Back to business! Lady Gaga is preparing for her return to the public eye after a short hiatus due to health issues, Us Weekly can confirm.

“Lady Gaga’s back to work and feeling better,” a source told Us Weekly on Saturday, May 26. “She spent yesterday at Electric Lady Studio in the West Village working on the soundtrack fixes for A Star Is Born and is there today.”

“Bradley Cooper joined her at the studio earlier yesterday — they are putting the finishing touches on the music for the movie,” the insider added. “Gaga is in amazing spirits and much more back to herself. She has been all smiles and is so happy to be back at work.”

The source revealed that the Grammy winner, 31, was even hanging out at a West Village bar in NYC with old friends on Thursday, May 24. “She couldn’t have been more down-to-earth, smoking cigarettes on the street and having a blast,” the insider said. “It seems like the old Gaga is back.”

The “Million Reasons” singer, who suffers from fibromyalgia, announced she was canceling the remaining European dates of her Joanne world tour in February due to severe pain, after that segment of the tour was previously postponed in September 2017. “Unfortunately, Lady Gaga is suffering from severe pain that has materially impacted her ability to perform live. As a result, Live Nation and Lady Gaga are announcing the cancellation of the final 10 dates of the European leg of her Joanne World Tour,” a statement shared on the singer’s Instagram account at the time read.

“Last night, with strong support from her medical team, Lady Gaga made the tough decision to immediately come off the road,” the statement continued. “She is extremely sorry and deeply saddened that she cannot perform for her European fans, who have waited so patiently.”

The statement concluded: “She is in the care of expert medical professionals who are working closely with her so she can continue to perform for her fans for years to come.”

Gaga is starring in the remake of A Star Is Born alongside Cooper, 43. The musical drama, about a singer on the rise as her partner’s career is fading, is set to hit theaters on October 5.

