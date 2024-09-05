Lady Gaga is on a path to healing her chronic pain without the use of marijuana.

“When I went on the Chromatica Ball tour in 2022 that was the first time I’ve performed not in pain in … I don’t even remember,” the “Die With a Smile” singer, 38, said in an interview with Vogue published on Thursday, September 5.

Gaga noted that her now fiancé, Michael Polansky, whom she got engaged to in July, joined her for the tour and she did it all “pain-free.”

“I haven’t smoked pot in years. I’ve, like, changed. A lot,” the Joker: Folie à Deux actress reflected. “I feel like this new album, in a lot of ways, is about that time but from a place of happiness instead of misery. And now, Michael and I are really excited to organize our lives — and our marriage — around our creative output as a couple.”

At the start of Gaga’s career, she had to cancel a portion of her 2013 Born This Way tour after she broke her hip and briefly mentioned she suffered from chronic pain. Years later, Gaga gave fans an inside look at her struggles in the 2017 Netflix documentary Gaga: Five Foot Two.

Gaga later revealed that she suffered from fibromyalgia, which is a disorder characterized by widespread musculoskeletal pain accompanied by fatigue, sleep, memory and mood issues, per the Mayo Clinic. According to Medical News Today, evidence suggests that marijuana can help with the symptoms of pain, including fibromyalgia.

In her recent chat with Vogue, Gaga did not reveal how her pain subsided or if she continues to suffer from fibromyalgia.

In 2018, Gaga’s condition worsened which caused her to cancel the last ten shows of the Joanne World Tour.

“I’m so devastated I don’t know how to describe it,” she tweeted in February 2018. “All I know is that if I don’t do this, I am not standing by the words or meaning of my music. My medical team is supporting the decision for me to recover at home.”

Gaga promised fans in London, Manchester, Zurich, Cologne, Stockholm, Copenhagen, Paris and Berlin that she would return to perform for them.

“I promise I will be back in your city,” she continued. “But for now I need to put myself and my well-being first. I love you, forever.”

Later that year, Gaga expressed her frustrations with people who questioned her ailment.

“I get so irritated with people who don’t believe fibromyalgia is real,” she said in a September 2018 interview with Vogue. “People need to be more compassionate. Chronic pain is no joke. And it’s every day waking up not knowing how you’re going to feel.”