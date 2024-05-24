Lady Gaga is moving on from meat dresses to car parts.

The “Rain On Me” singer wore what she described as a “car part” as part of her all-white ensemble on the red carpet Thursday, May 23, at the world premiere of her new concert film, Gaga Chromatica Ball, in Los Angeles.

Sporting a dramatic black hairdo and bleached eyebrows, Gaga, 38, was joined by fans at Nya Studios, where she previewed the new film, set behind the scenes of her Chromatica Ball tour stop at L.A.’s Dodger Stadium in September 2022.

Gaga later shared a closer look at her red carpet outfit on Instagram and captioned the photo: “On the red carpet I told them it was a car part. They said what kind and I said I don’t know, I’m not a mechanic.”

Related: Lady Gaga’s Dating History: Taylor Kinney, Christian Carino and More Mother Monster is still looking for her perfect match. Lady Gaga has been in several serious relationships since she rose to fame, but the pop star hasn’t quite found The One just yet. In her 2017 Netflix documentary, Gaga: Five Foot Two, the A Star Is Born actress made a heartbreaking confession that her personal […]

After a swift costume change, Gaga appeared onstage in a black ensemble complete with a mask as she was interviewed by Access Hollywood’s Scott Evans.

On her Chromatica Ball stadium tour, the Grammy winner performed 20 shows across the world, including the U.S., Japan, the U.K., Germany, and the Netherlands, in support of her chart-topping 2020 album, Chromatica.

During Thursday’s screening, Gaga revealed that she performed five shows while sick with COVID-19. The tour itself was delayed by two years due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Related: See Lady Gaga in 'Joker' Sequel: 1st Look Set Photos A dream Harley Quinn! While Lady Gaga’s role in the upcoming Joker sequel, Folie a Deux, had been kept quiet, she’s shared the first peek at her costume. The “Born This Way” songstress, 36, was photographed in New York City on Saturday, March 25, while filming the upcoming DC Studios picture. Gaga served up peak Harley Quinn realness in […]

“I shared it with everyone on my team. I said, ‘I don’t want anyone to feel uncomfortable at work and you don’t have to perform and you don’t have to work that day, but I’m going to do the show’ because I just didn’t want to let all the fans down,” Gaga said, per The Hollywood Reporter. “And the way that I saw it also is like the fans were all putting themselves in harm’s way every day coming to the show.”

Gaga said she was particularly proud of the Chromatica Ball, hence the concert film.

“I felt like the Chromatica Ball was a time where I took myself to the next level and it was something worth documenting and seeing for people that I love — not that I didn’t love my other tours,” she said. “I’m sure we all can relate to that feeling of when you personally feel proud of something is really different from when everyone around you feels that way.”

Gaga Chromatica Ball premieres on HBO on Saturday, May 26.