Wedding bells on the brain! Lala Kent and Randall Emmett are making major strides in their relationship. In fact, the Vanderpump Rules star and her beau have already started looking at engagement rings.

“We have, yeah. I mean, it’s fun,” Kent, 28, exclusively told Us Weekly on Wednesday, July 25, at the Los Angeles premiere of her film The Row. “I’m a chick, so of course I’m naturally gonna look at rings online and of course I’m looking at a lot of carats but, you know, who knows? I know it sounds so cheesy. I’m totally a cornball right now.”

Although the Bravo personality has ideas for her future sparkler, she has yet to fantasize about the proposal itself. “It’s so crazy because I’ve never even thought about it,” she confessed. “Some little girls dream about their wedding day and what they’ll look like and me, I just always wanted to be kind of like a boss bitch. So whatever he plans to do is going to be perfect.”

Kent joked, “He could ask me in the McDonald’s drive-through and I’d be like, ‘Oh my gosh, this is the best.’”

But the duo, who went public with their romance in December 2017 after months of speculation, won’t be walking down the aisle anytime soon. “We’re in no rush. We’re in such a great place,” she gushed, noting that her father’s passing is partly why they’re waiting. “I just lost my dad about three months ago so we’re kind of going through the transition of having a family member not a part of the family anymore on the right day … Even if [Randall] said, ‘Let’s wait a year,’ I’m still here. I’m totally in a great place.”

Emmett, 47, also raved about the reality star while speaking to Us in June. “Listen, I love Lala and I’m going to be with her always and forever,” he exclaimed at the time. “So, [an engagement] is for the stars to align when they align.”

Vanderpump Rules is expected to return to Bravo later this year.

With reporting by Kayley Stumpe

