Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright may not be the only Vanderpump Rules stars getting ready to walk down the aisle! Lala Kent and her boyfriend, film producer Randall Emmett, opened up about their future together in a rare joint interview with Us Weekly.

“That’s a question for him,” the 28-year-old reality star exclusively told Us about wedding plans at the New York premiere of Emmett’s film Gotti on Thursday, June 14. “I don’t know. I’m so happy.”

“Listen, I love Lala and I’m going to be with her always and forever,” Emmett, 47, explained. “So, that’s for the stars to align when they align.”

Kent, who joined the cast of Vanderpump Rules in season 4, kept her relationship with Emmett under wraps for some time, referring to him as “my man” in recent seasons. Even though the duo have since gone public with their relationship, Kent told Us that a spinoff series about the duo is never going to happen.

“Never! You know, I like my relationship a lot. So, I’m gonna protect it,” the “Boy” singer explained to Us. “This isn’t this for the public. This is just for us to enjoy the two of us and not have outside influences.”

“You know, she’s the star,” the Emmett/Furla/Oasis Films cofounder added. “I want her to always be the star. I want to … I’m not good here. Let her be the star, and I’ll always be behind the scenes.”

While fans should not expect to see Emmett on an episode of the Bravo hit any time soon, Kent’s infamous baby bottle may make another appearance.

“Like, Selena Gomez, totally loved it. She was sucking on a baby bottle while she watched Vanderpump the other night,” Kent told Us about her now-signature “baba,” which made its debut on a March episode of the series when she explained drinking milk from a bottle helped with her anxiety. “It’s like, that’s what I signed up for — that people would come into my world and see what I do. So, whether you like it or don’t like it, it’s Lala-Land. I think it’s cool.”

The Row actress added: “Just when you thought things couldn’t get any more real on Vanderpump, we come through with season 7 and it’s going to be crazy, just like always.”

Vanderpump Rules is expected to return to Bravo later this year.

