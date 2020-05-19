Lance Bass isn’t ready to say “Bye, Bye, Bye” to quarantine lockdown just yet. The former ‘NSync member is sheltering in place with husband Michael Turchin and the duo have filled their time with puzzles, baking, building grills and, of course, some cocktails! Watch the exclusive video above to see how the couple has been passing the time in their Los Angeles home.

Getting Crafty

“My husband has taken over the [living room] as his art studio. It’s pretty messy in here. I like to feel like I’m involved in his art even though I have no artistic bone in my body. I found that my puzzles really help with his artwork,” Bass explained, while holding up some of his favorites. “A nice animal one, a space one, Santa Claus. I do a puzzle, I Mod Podge it and now it’s a background of one of his paintings. How cool is that? And now I feel like I’m a part of his art.”

Honey, I Baked!

Up next on the quarantine agenda? Bass makes Chrissy Teigen’s three-ingredient chocolate mousse with salty Rice Krispies and hazelnut crackle. To see how it’s done, watch him in action in the video above.

It’s Cocktail Time

After assembling a grill on the patio with his hubby, Bass is ready for a cocktail. Using a mixer from his new Just Add X cocktail line, he makes a summery strawberry concoction. For the full recipe, scroll down or watch the video to see how it’s done.

Summer In a Glass Cocktail

Serves 1

Ingredients:

2-3 strawberries, sliced

¼ jalapeno, sliced

ice

1 ounce vodka

1 ounce Berry-Smashed, Strawberry Basil Just Add X

1 ounce Sprite or soda water

fresh basil, for garnish

whole strawberry, for garnish

Instructions:

To a cocktail shaker, add ice, a few slices of strawberries and a few slices of jalapeños. Add vodka and Just Add X’s Berry Smashed Strawberry Basil flavor. Shake and pour into a drinking glass. Top with Sprite or soda water and garnish with a sprig of basil and a strawberry.