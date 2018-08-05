It’s been an emotional weekend for Lance Bass. The former boybander announced that his offer for the iconic Brady Bunch house had been accepted, only to reveal hours later that he had lost the bid due to “unforeseen circumstances.”

The 39-year-old Dancing With the Stars alum took to Twitter on Saturday, August 4, saying that he was “super excited to announce they accepted my offer on the #BradyBunch house last night!!!”

Hours later, he tweeted, “With a heavy heart I post this…” alongside a lengthy statement.

“Marcia Marcia Marcia,” he began. “I’m feeling heartbroken today. As many of you may have heard, we placed the winning bid on the iconic Brady Bunch house — at least that’s what we were told. The agent representing the estate informed us we made the winning big (which was WAY over the asking price) after the final deadline for all offers had passed — even writing up the ‘winning bid’ for my team after informing me of the good news. Isn’t a deadline a deadline?”

Bass — who was one of the famous faces eyeing the home along with Miley Cyrus and Jonathan Scott — said that winning the home had been “a dream come true” adding that he “spent the night celebrating amongst friends, family, and friends alike.”

With a heavy heart I post this… 😢 pic.twitter.com/sG8bBP142P — Lance Bass (@LanceBass) August 5, 2018

The post continued: “The next day due to ‘unforeseen circumstances’ the same agent informed us that there’s another Corporate Buyer (Hollywood studio) who wants the house at any cost. We were prepared to go higher but totally discouraged by the sellers agent, they will outperform any bid with unlimited resources.”

The discouraged On The Line actor expressed his feelings saying, “How is this fair or legal?? How can I compete with a billion dollar corporate entity?”

He concluded: “I truly believe I was used to drive up the price of the home knowing very well this corporation intended on making their offer and it’s not a good feeling. I feel used but most importantly I’m hurt and saddened by this questionable outcome. I just hope it is not demolished. Thanks for all the love and support.”

The high-profile home — which was used to shoot the opening and closing scenes of the sitcom for five seasons from 1969 to 1974 — went on the market in mid July.

Prior to losing the home, Bass exchanged a sweet dialogue with Maureen McCormick, who played Marsha Brady, in a series of tweets.

“Congratulations!” McCormick, 62, wrote after Bass tweeted about his offer being accepted on the home. “May all your problems from here on out always be solved in a half hour!”

Bass responded, “Thanks! You will most certainly be the first dinner guest!! 😁 I’m honored you approve.”

