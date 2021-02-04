Laura Bell Bundy Examines Pressures Women Face in New American Girl Song

The good and the bad! Laura Bell Bundy reflected on what it’s like to be an American woman in her new single, “American Girl,” revealing it’s not always as glamorous as it sounds.

The new track is a “commentary from a women’s perspective of the consumer pressures of society, and the irony of our severe mental suffering while living in a first problem world,” Bundy, 39, said in a statement. “On one hand the song is ironic because most women in America have their basic needs met, but on the other hand we are in this societal cycle that is detrimental.”

The Legally Blonde: The Musical star said that young girls are “sold this idea that we must get that diamond ring, the picket fence, those shoes, that nose, ‘what she has’ to be happy,” but that happiness isn’t easy to achieve.

“We assume we will be happy when we get it, and when we get it, we are also unhappy. And that is because the focus has not been on appreciating and amplifying a young woman’s substance, inner voice and fire within,” the Hart of Dixie alum explained. “Oh, she tries. She goes to college [and] freezes her eggs so she can stay at her job long enough to pay back her student loans. But that fire gets extinguished when she hits glass ceilings, and her self-worth tangos with what society expects of her — to be desirable on the outside.”

Bundy added that “sometimes it seems easier to just surrender and focus on external things to make ourselves happy, so we consume and go into debt consuming and then self-medicate and the cycle continues — and we still wish we were like ‘that woman that has it all’…. but that woman feels the same damn way.”

“American Girl” is the third single off of Bundy’s upcoming album, Women of Tomorrow, and features lyrics by the actress and Shea Carter. It explores the struggle for success as a woman in the United States, highlighting the issues of ageism, sexism and overall pressures to survive and thrive.

“Girl power is more than a spice, it’s a meal. Don’t let them feed you, you can’t trust what they have,” she sings toward the end of the track. “Put your highest heels on because we gotta aim high.”

“American Girl” is available for pre-save and preorder now. The corresponding music video premieres on Thursday, February 18, on LiveXLive.

Women of Tomorrow is set for a Spring 2021 release.