If Taylor Swift ends up becoming a famous Hollywood filmmaker, Laura Dern won’t be surprised.

During the Friday, March 29, episode of TheWrap’s “UnWrapped” podcast, Dern, 57 was asked if she thought Swift, 34, could have a career beyond music.

“She is a real deal,” Dern gushed upon hearing the question. “On top of everything else amazing that she does and is — a real deal filmmaker, which I got to experience firsthand. I’m excited to watch that part of her journey wherever she continues to take it amongst everything.”

Dern was referring to 2022’s “Bejeweled” music video in which she appeared alongside Swift, who also served as the director. As a retelling of the Cinderella fairytale, the “Bejeweled” music video starred Swift as Cinderella and Dern as the wicked stepmother, as well as the Haim sisters, who portrayed her evil stepsisters.

After working with Swift, Dern proclaimed on the podcast that she would happily collaborate with her again. “Listen, wherever she wants to go, I’ll show up. I love her,” the Oscar winner said.

While Swift herself hasn’t signed on to star alongside Dern in her new Apple TV+ series Palm Royale, the actress and her production partner Jayme Lemons would have no problem entertaining the idea of teaming up with Swift on a completely new project.

Lemons and Dern even pitched a TV or movie collaboration called “Jaywalker (Taylor’s Version),” a nod to the duo’s production company, Jaywalk Pictures, as well as Swift’s re-recorded versions of her earlier albums.

While Swift and Dern have no known collaborations on the horizon, it was announced in December 2022 that Swift would make her directorial film debut with Searchlight Pictures. While details surrounding the cast, plot and release date of the project have been kept under wraps, it was revealed that Swift had written an original script.

“Taylor is a once in a generation artist and storyteller,” Searchlight Presidents David Greenbaum and Matthew Greenfield said in a statement at the time. “It is a genuine joy and privilege to collaborate with her as she embarks on this exciting and new creative journey.”

Until then, Swift is focused on continuing her Eras Tour, which will kick off again in Europe in May. In addition to touring, Swift has been working on new music, with her 11th studio album, The Tortured Poets Department, set to drop on April 19.