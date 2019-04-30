Toni Braxton’s niece Lauren Braxton has died. She was 24.

Radar Online confirmed that Lauren was pronounced dead on Monday, April 29, and the cause of death is still unknown, according to the Chief Medical Examiner’s Office in the state of Maryland. Her autopsy is set to be completed by Tuesday, April 30, in the evening.

Lauren was the daughter of Michael Conrad Braxton Jr., the brother of the five Braxton sisters: Toni, Tamar, Towanda, Trina and Traci.

Trina took to Instagram on Tuesday, April 30, to share a tribute to her niece. “God sent me another angel!” the Jail Party actress, 44, captioned a selfie of Lauren. “Rest in Heaven Lauren ‘LoLo’ Braxton.”

Fans flooded the comments section of Trina’s post with their condolences. “So sorry to hear this. My 19 year niece died from Heart complications while she was 4 mos pregnant on July 14,2018 and we are still shook,” one wrote. “I know this is gonna be a hard one because you don’t understand why the babies. Lord I’m hurting for y’all. I’m just going to pray for you guys strength because that’s all you can ask for in this. Love you guys.”

Another added: “This is so sad! Man! sending so much love and prayers to you all! Love y’all.”

Hours before the family mourned the loss of Lauren, they celebrated the 24th birthday of Trina’s son, Eric. “Happy 24th Birthday to my oldest baby Eric Mojica @dirtypoison !!! I Love you!!!!!” the proud mom wrote alongside a picture of herself with the birthday boy when he was just a baby.

Towanda, 45, added next to a series of Instagram pictures: “Happy birthday to my amazing nephew Eric. Umba loves you! #3/30.”

Toni — who was at the Tobago Music Festival over the weekend — has yet to speak out about her niece’s untimely death.

