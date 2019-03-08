Lauren Cohan 25 Things You Don't Know About Me

Whiskey Cavalier’s Lauren Cohan exclusively walks Us Weekly through her 25 fun facts. (Did you know she has two accents?) Read on to learn more about the 37-year-old Walking Dead alum.

1. I eat kids’ gummy vitamins.

2. People say that I’m the life of the party ’cause I tell a joke or two.

3. I don’t like wearing socks.

4. But I love any slip-on footwear with a fuzzy lining.

5. My guilty pleasure is Oreo tiramisu at Sweet Lady Jane [in California].

6. My immediate and extended family is very musical. Almost everyone sings or plays an instrument. My grandfather writes ballets in his spare time, and a big family gathering always involves Elton John songs around the piano.

7. I recently started watching (and fell in love with) Gilmore Girls.

8. I aspire to a life with less talking, more listening.

9. I have five younger siblings.

10. I think I communicate best with people who share my musical taste.

11. I like buying journals more than writing in them.

12. I have two accents (or one hybrid accent) because I lived in New Jersey until I was 13 and then moved to England. My mum is British.

13. I love acting, [but I] can also imagine a completely new career path one day.

14. My pet peeve is lying.

15. When I was a kid I had a pet tree named Tree. It’s much bigger now.

16. I know how to drive stick… but it’s better that I don’t prove it.

17. I love Bruce Springsteen (duh).

18. My grandmother leaves voice mail reviews of every episode of television I do.

19. People called me Cohan the Barbarian at school.

20. I moved to L.A. when I was 23.

21. I have lots of swimming trophies from when I was a kid. For most improved.

22. I do the majority of my stunts on Whiskey Cavalier.

23. The hardest part about working as much as I do is missing some of the life balance that I know I need.

24. The best part is knowing that I’m making something I’m very proud of.

25. The three most important things in the world to me are my family, my friends who really know me and having gratitude for opportunities.

Whiskey Cavalier airs on ABC, Wednesdays at 10 p.m. ET.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!