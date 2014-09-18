Choosing her bridesmaids was just like saying "yes" to William Tell's proposal — it was easy! Now Mrs. Tell, Lauren Conrad revealed how she picked her 10 (yes, 10!) bridesmaids for her dream wedding. Her motto for the important decision? "The more the merrier!" she explained via her personal blog on Thursday, Sept. 18.

PHOTOS: Celebrity weddings in 2014

"I didn't mind the idea of having a large bridal party… to a point (you don't want more people standing up than in seats!)," the 28-year-old wrote. "It really is a personal preference, and I knew that having a bigger bridal party with all of my best friends was the way to go."

Choosing 10 girls to stand by her side as she wed her 2012 Valentine's Day blind date wasn't stressful. In fact, it was "one of the most fun parts," noted the Paper Crown designer, who asked her younger sister Breanna and her "besties" to be a part of her special day. (Conrad's wedding planner Cassandra Herschenfeld, the owner of Cassandra Bette Events, was also a bridesmaid.)

PHOTOS: The Hills stars — then and now

Us broke news that the lifestyle mogul and Tell, 34, tied the knot in California on Sept. 13. Clad in a Badgley Mischka couture gown, the bride had an effortless glow dancing the night away with Tell and posing for pics with her bridal party. Despite the big group, she encouraged future brides on her website to do what feels right — even though their gals may have to sit in the front row at the ceremony for space.

PHOTOS: LC's best style secrets

She also wrote that it's nice to invite friends who live out of state. "That doesn't mean that they should be excluded. My advice? Include your far away friends anyways, even if they won't be able to take part in all the activities," she wrote. "I also think it's a good idea to take into consideration people who are going to be in your life for a long time, like your partner's sister(s) or best friends."

Conrad acknowledged that choosing bridesmaids is a personal decision, so even if you only want two people at the altar with you, that's perfect too. She added: "You want to make sure it's everything you've dreamed of."

PHOTOS: Lauren's former flames

For more details on the couple's ceremony — plus tons of photos, the reception playlist, and what presents they exchanged — pick up the new issue of Us Weekly.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!