Not so fast! Lauren London shut down rumors that she is dating Sean “Diddy” Combs nearly one year after the loss of her boyfriend, Nipsey Hussle.

The speculation began on Thursday, February 20, when the Bad Boy Records founder, 50, shared a black-and-white photo via Instagram Stories of himself with the actress, 35, at Roc Nation’s pre-Grammy brunch. He captioned the post, “More lost files … Me & My Sister @laurenlondonat the @rocnation brunch.”

Although Diddy called London his “sister,” many social media users began wondering about the status of their relationship. However, she was quick to set the record straight on her own account.

“Forever and even after Call me Lady Hussle,” the Game alum captioned a picture of the late rapper on her Instagram Stories. “Stop f–kin playing with me and my name. Now Let me get back to healing.”

London later shared the same image of Hussle (real name Ermias Asghedom) on her Instagram feed, writing, “Still His! King Ermias! Never Forget!”

In a second post, she added, “I’m all love and peace but never forget….I’m a woman in grief and I don’t play about Nip, my family , my character and code. Bout to drink a green juice to start the day though.”

London and Hussle dated from 2013 until his untimely passing at the age of 33 in March 2019. They shared son Kross, 3. The ATL star is also the mother of son Kameron, 10, with ex Lil Wayne, while the Grammy winner had a daughter, Emani, 11, with his ex Tanisha Foster.

Diddy, for his part, has had a series of high-profile relationships through the years. He has six children: sons Quincy, 28, and Christian, 21, and twin daughters D’Lila and Jessie James, 13, with the late Kim Porter; son Justin, 26, with ex Misa Hylton Brim; and daughter Chance, 14, with ex Sarah Chapman.

London broke her silence on Hussle’s tragic loss via Instagram in April 2019, writing, “I am completely lost. I’ve lost my best friend. My sanctuary. My protector. My soul…. I’m lost without you. We are lost without you babe. I have no words.”