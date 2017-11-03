It’s officially over. Laurence Fishburne filed from divorce from Gina Torres after 14 years of marriage on Friday, November 3.

TMZ reports the Black-ish actor filed in Los Angeles and listed their date of separation as October 14, 2016. Laurence, 56, cites irreconcilable differences and seeks joint and physical custody of the couple’s 10-year-old daughter Delilah.

The couple confirmed the breakup to Us Weekly on September 20.

“With heavy hearts, Laurence and I quietly separated and began the dissolution of our marriage in the early fall of last year,” Torres told Us in a statement. “There are no bad guys here. Only a love story with a different ending than either one of us had expected.”

“Happily, our family remains intact and we will continue to raise our daughter with love and joy and awe. As well as raise each other up with respect and love and the continued understanding that we’re in this together, if not side by side,” the statement continued.

Days before confirming the split, Page Six reported the Suits actress, 48, was seen kissing another man. Torres was not wearing her wedding ring during the outing, which included lunch at L.A.’s Sweet Butter cafe.

The amicable exes appeared as an onscreen couple in the NBC series Hannibal and both starred in the 2003 film Matrix Reloaded. They were married in September 2002 in Upper Manhattan.

The Firefly star opened up to The New York Times about leaving the USA network drama Suits in 2016 because “personal life needed to be tended to.”

“I think the public doesn’t understand the rigors of shooting a show for an actor, much less when you’re on location and away from home,” she told The Times at the time. “At one point I approach Aaron [Korsh, the showrunner,] and said, ‘It’s not that I don’t love the show and love Jessica [Person, my character,] who is my alter ego. But my life is my life and I need to take care of it.’ And everyone was really supportive.’”

It was announced that Torres is set to star in a Suits spinoff earlier this year by USA.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!