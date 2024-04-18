Laurence Fishburne’s eldest daughter, Montana Fishburne, has been sentenced to 24 months of probation following a 2022 arrest, Us Weekly can exclusively confirm.

Montana, 32, was arrested in January 2022 by Broward County sheriffs and charged with battery on a law enforcement officer. According to police records in Florida obtained by Us, Montana called 911 about an ex-boyfriend allegedly stalking and threatening her. After police officers arrived on the scene, there was no one home. Per records, Montana allegedly started yelling at cops “that no one helped her” from the sidewalk near the reported address and approached them, with police telling her “multiple times to back up.” According to the police report, she slapped one of the deputies on the side of his head, causing swelling and redness on the officer’s ear.

Montana initially pleaded not guilty to the felony charge, but changed her plea to no contest on April 10.

“There is no admission of guilt and no conviction and the case will be sealed and put in the rearview,” Montana’s attorney, Michael Grieco, tells Us in a statement. “And young Ms. Fishburne will be able to move on with her life.”

Grieco also noted that Montana’s probation period will end after she completes a 13-week anger management program.

Montana has previously been arrested twice. In 2017, she was charged with three misdemeanors for a DUI but released the next day after posting a $2,500 bond. Three years later in 2020, Montana was also arrested for driving under the influence in Florida. She was once again released on bond.

Laurence, 62, is a father of three. He shares daughter Montana and son Langston, 36, with ex-wife Hajna O. Moss. The actor also coparents daughter Delilah, 16, with Suits alum Gina Torres.

Montana previously told Us she didn’t have an interest in following in her famous father’s footsteps.

“I wasn’t really into mainstream acting,” Montana exclusively told Us in 2010. “People would ask me, ‘Do you want to get into acting? Do you want to be an actress?’ and I would say, straight up, ‘No.’ I knew I wanted to do adult [films].”

Montana further noted that she was proud to star in X-rated movies. “I had a little passion inside me to do porn,” she said. “I didn’t really want to tell too many people about it because I was afraid of their reactions when I was younger. I started thinking about it … when I was 16.”

She continued at the time, “I absolutely didn’t make this movie to hurt my parents or bring shame to my family name. This was something that I wanted to do and I think that, in time, my father will support me in my decision.”

Montana moved out of her parents’ home when she turned 18, telling Us that her mother still supports her. “[My mom] just tells me that she loves me and that whatever decisions that I make, she wants me to be sure about it. And I am,” Montana added.

Laurence has never publicly addressed Montana’s career aspirations or her multiple arrests.