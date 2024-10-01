Lauryn Hill Responds After Fugees Cofounder Sues for Fraud

Lauryn Hill is responding to her Fugees cofounder Prakazrel “Pras” Michel‘s “baseless” lawsuit “full of false claims” and “unwarranted attacks” against her.

According to paperwork filed in the Southern District of New York on Tuesday, October 1, and reviewed by Us Weekly, Pras, 51, accused Hill, 49, of fraud, breach of fiduciary duty, improper accounting, breach of contract and more after the Fugees 2023 reunion tour was cut short in November last year.

The suit also alleged that Pras did not earn the amount of money he thought would come from the “arena size” shows that were “sold out in advance” because of Hill controlling the tour budget, which he claimed was “so bloated with unnecessary and, most likely fictitious, expenses, that it seemed designed to lose money.”

(Pras was previously embroiled in a four-year battle with the Department of Justice after being named a co-defendant of financier Jho Low, who allegedly stole billions from Malaysia’s sovereign wealth fund. Though he was convicted of violating the Foreign Agents Registration Act in April 2023, he was never accused of theft, and denied he was an agent of China throughout his trial.)

Pras also claimed that Hill has “narcissistic tendencies,” and that she rejected a $5 million offer for the Fujees to perform at Coachella this year. “The reason was that her ego was bruised since the group No Doubt would be receiving top billing over The Fugees the night of their show,” the suit alleged.

In a statement to Us, Pras’ attorney, Robert S. Meloni, said that his client was “exploited” by Hill amid his “vulnerable legal situation, manipulating him into an unfair agreement for The Fugees’ 2023 reunion tour,” and that Hill “misrepresented critical financial information and concealed her intent to take an excessive 60% share of the tour’s proceeds, leaving Mr. Michel with only 20% instead of the group’s customary one-third split.”

In response, Hill told Us that she’s been “silent and pushing through” because “Pras was under duress because of his legal battles and that this was, perhaps, affecting his judgment, state of mind and character.”

“Fact #1: This baseless lawsuit by Pras is full of false claims and unwarranted attacks. It notably omits that he was advanced overpayment for the last tour and has failed to repay substantial loans extended by myself as an act of goodwill,” her statement claimed. “Last year’s tour was put together to celebrate the 25th Anniversary of the album The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill. It was being planned whether the Fugees were involved or not.”

The statement continued, “Fact #2: The tour was expanded to incorporate the Fugees because I found out that Pras was in trouble and would need money to aid his legal defense.Fact #3: Pras was given a $3M advance for the tour, which he said he required to pay his legal fees. [Fugees member] Wyclef [Jean] and myself deferred our full advances to make sure he had what he needed and was able to go. I covered most of the tour expenses, as the majority of the tour advance had gone to Pras. An agreement was put in place to secure the repayment of the money he was advanced. Pras has not paid back the money he was advanced, and is currently in breach of this agreement.”

Hill concluded her statement with four final claims, labeling them “Fact #4” through “Fact #7.”

“Fact #4: Because my tour, band, production, and set up were already happening, the Fugees set utilized this same production,” the statement read. “ I absorbed most of the expenses myself, produced the show, put together the entire set (with Wyclef’s participation for the Fugees and Wyclef’s set). Pras basically just had to show up and perform.Fact #5: As of the last tour, Pras thanked me for ‘saving his life.’ (I have the receipts.)”

“Fact #6: I am not in the business of kicking anyone, especially when they’re down, which is why I haven’t responded to date,” the statement continued. “It is absolutely disheartening to see Pras in this position, my band mate and someone I considered a friend but this leads us to Fact #7, which probably should have been Fact #1… Fact #7: I was not in Pras’ life when he decided to make the unfortunate decision that led to his current legal troubles. I did not advise that he make that decision and therefore am in no way responsible for his decision and its consequences though I have taken it upon myself to help. Despite his attacks, I am still compassionate and hope things work out for him.”

The Fugees were formed in the early ’90s by Hill, Jean and Pras. They’ve been nominated for three Grammy Awards throughout their career, taking home the win for Best R&B Performance By A Duo Or Group With Vocal and Best Rap Album in 1997. They disbanded that year and individually started solo projects, reuniting in 1998 for a music video and again in 2004 onstage. They disbanded again in 2006 before announcing a reunion tour in 2021, which never took off.