Wyclef Jean Says Fugees Reunion Tour Will Resume This Year

Ready or not, here they come — again. Wyclef Jean says the Fugees will resume their reunion tour after it was canceled due to COVID-19 and band members’ health issues.

“I would say to everybody we’re picking back up on the Fugees tour this year,” Jean, 54, said in an interview with AllHipHop published on Saturday, February 17. “If you missed the Fugees last year, catch the Fugees this year.”

The Fugees — Jean, Lauryn Hill and Pras — announced a 12-date reunion tour in September 2021 to commemorate the 25th anniversary of their landmark album, The Score. The group’s sophomore album won the Grammy for Best Rap Album and contained their most successful hit, a cover of “Killing Me Softly” (as well as hits “Ready or Not” and “Fu-Gee-La.” )

The trio played Pier 17 in New York City on September 22, 2021, marking the first time in 15 years that the Fugees shared the stage. The reunion didn’t kick off without a hitch, though. While the Fugees performed with more than 20 musicians, the show started more than three hours late, and the group only played seven songs.

Jean and Pras, 51, had openly discussed a possible reconciliation in the years before the reunion, while Hill, 48, stayed quiet on the subject. “The Fugees have a complex but impactful history,” she said in the reunion statement, per Pitchfork. “I decided to honor this significant project, its anniversary, and the fans who appreciated the music by creating a peaceful platform where we could unite, perform the music we loved and set an example of reconciliation for the world.”

The band postponed the rest of their 2021 dates to early 2022 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, citing a desire “to ensure the best chance that all cities on the tour will be fully open so we can perform for as many fans as possible.” The group then pulled the plug in January 2022, saying that the coronavirus pandemic made touring difficult and that “it may not currently be our time for revisiting this past work.”

In November 2023, Hill postponed the remaining dates of her tour celebrating the 25th anniversary of her solo debut album, The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill, which is regarded as one of the best albums ever.

Hill kicked off the tour in September 2023 and co-headlined with the reunited Fugees, but a few dates into the tour, she postponed a show in Philadelphia over vocal strain. One month later, she pulled the plug on her solo tour, citing her health battle and worries of causing “more serious strain or damage to [her] vocal cords.”

Pras, meanwhile, is awaiting sentencing after he was convicted in April 2023 on charges of conspiracy to defraud the United States, witness tampering and acting as an unregistered agent of a foreign government. He was accused of participating in a failed conspiracy to help Malaysian businessman Jho Low and the Chinese government gain access to U.S. officials, including former presidents Barack Obama and Donald Trump.

In October 2023, Pras called for a new trial after claiming that his attorney David Kenner used artificial intelligence to draft their closing argument. Last month, Kenner was sentenced to one year of unsupervised probation after he pleaded guilty to violating a court order by sharing protected discovery material with reporters ahead of Pras’ trial.