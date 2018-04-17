Lauryn Hill Announces World Tour to Celebrate the 20th Anniversary of ‘The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill’ 

Lauryn Hill is back! The singer announced that she is going to tour to celebrate the 20th anniversary of her solo album, The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill.

”This album chronicled an intimate piece of my young existence. It was the summation of most, if not all, of my most hopeful and positive emotions experienced to that date. I Loved and believed deeply in my community’s ability to both Love and heal itself provided it received the right amount of support and encouragement,” the Grammy winner, 42, said in a press release for the tour on Tuesday, April 17.

She added: “Our world today, both complex and changing, is in need of the balance between moral fortitude and cathartic expression. I hope the Love and energy that permeated this work can continue to inspire change with Love and optimism at the helm.”

Hill is well-known for being a member of the Fugees and her only solo album debuted No. 1 on the Billboard charts in 1998. She stepped away from the public eye after the success of the record and served three months in prison after pleading guilty to tax evasion in 2012.

According to the press release, a portion of the proceeds from Hill’s tour “go towards the MLH Foundation, which directly contributes support for education, health, agriculture, technology, and community based businesses and development initiatives throughout the Diaspora.” The announcement added that contributions “will be put to use through donations made from ticket sales to support community building worldwide.”

The Live Nation tour kicks off on July 5 in Virginia. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, April 20, at 10 a.m. ET.

