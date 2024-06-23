Sister Act 2: Back in the Habit celebrated its 30th anniversary in June 2024 — and fans were more than willing to toast the movie’s success.

In the sequel to 1992’s Sister Act, Whoopi Goldberg reprises her role as Sister Mary Clarence to help Mother Superior (Maggie Smith) save St. Francis Catholic High School from closing. While undercover as a nun — Mary Clarence is really Las Vegas singer Deloris — she reconnects with Sister Mary Patrick (Kathy Najimy), Sister Mary Lazarus (Mary Wickes) and Sister Mary Robert (Wendy Makkena).

What makes Sister Act 2 unique, however, is that Mary Clarence uses her musical skills to help turn the students at the school into an award-winning choir. While some fans have kept up with the nuns from both Sister Act films, the whereabouts of the students in the choir aren’t as well followed.

Many fans were surprised to learn during the cast’s reunion on The View that Tanya Trotter, who played student Tanya, is one half of the country group The War and Treaty.

While lead actress Lauryn Hill, who played Rita Wilson, wasn’t on hand for the TV reconnect, Us Weekly has a breakdown of what she’s been up to below — plus, details on a few other key students: