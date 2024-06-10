Whoopi Goldberg, break out your best habit.

The long-awaited script for Sister Act 3 is done, according to Tanya Trotter, who appeared in Sister Act 2: Back in the Habit and is also one-half of the country duo The War and Treaty.

“Well, I can’t say [whether or not I’m a part of it], but I do know that the script is done,” Trotter told Entertainment Tonight backstage at CMA Fest in Nashville on Saturday, June 8.

“Anything that Whoopi Goldberg is a part of — ’cause she’s a legend, she’s an icon, she’s my mentor, hero — yes, I would say yes,” Trotter responded when asked if she’d return for the threequel.

Trotter gave a memorable performance in 1993’s Sister Act 2, in which she sang “His Eye is on the Sparrow” along with Lauryn Hill.

The singer recently reunited with cast members Goldberg, who played Deloris Van Cartier/Sister Mary Clarence, Kathy Najimy (Sister Mary Patrick), Wendy Makkena (Sister Mary Robert), and Sheryl Lee Ralph, who played the mother of Hill’s character, to mark the movie’s 30th anniversary on an episode of The View.

Trotter led the emotional performance of “Joyful, Joyful” on the Wednesday, June 5, episode of the ABC daytime talk show. At the end of the song, Goldberg, 68, was visibly overcome with emotion as Ralph and Makkena embraced her.

Goldberg gave an update on Sister Act 3 in an interview with Entertainment Tonight in May, saying, “I can say it’s coming.”

“It’s coming around the mountain when it comes. It’ll be here soon. I’m excited. It’s time for it, you know, it’s time,” she added.

Goldberg said that now is the perfect time for Sister Mary Clarence and her fellow nuns to make a return.

“Because we need to laugh, you know?” said the Oscar winner. “I don’t know what we’re going into, but whatever it is, I’m gonna need to chuckle a lot… I think I’m good when I make other people laugh, too.”

In 2022, Sister Act 3 producer Tyler Perry said that the movie’s script was looking “good.”

“I loved the idea of us making this happen, but the Hollywood system moves a little slower than I’d like to. We’ve got a good script, we’re off to a great start, we’re just trying to get everybody moving in the right direction to get it going,” he said, per Entertainment Weekly.