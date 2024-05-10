Whoopi Goldberg is pulling out all the stops for Sister Act 3, even offering Pope Francis a cameo opportunity.

During her Wednesday, May 8, appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Goldberg, 68, opened up about meeting the pope, 87, at the Vatican in 2023.

“I went to see him and he actually seems to be a bit of a fan,” the actress said. “Sister Act, hello?!”

When Fallon, 49, asked whether Pope Francis threw his hat in the ring for an appearance in her upcoming film, Goldberg replied, “No, but I offered one. He said he’d see what his time was like.”

Earlier in the interview, Goldberg said she “wanted to thank” Pope Francis, adding, “I’d been trying to meet up with him for about 10 years. But I stayed really good and I didn’t get into any trouble.”

Goldberg has grown fond of the pope throughout his tenure. “I really like this man because when people talk about who you want [see], this is supposed to be the guy that you talk to,” she explained. “I like him. And he’s annoyed a lot of people because he said some things that people don’t think are correct, but I do because, you know, you’re the pope. You say, ‘Listen, we welcome everybody. We want everybody at our party. We want everybody, you know, we’re not going to judge you. Only God judges you.’”

Sister Act 3 began development in 2020, with Goldberg set to reprise her role as lounge singer-turned-nun Deloris Van Cartier. Upon the announcement by Sean Bailey, President of Walt Disney Studios Motion Picture Production, it was revealed that Tyler Perry had joined as a producer alongside Goldberg.

The movie, which follows 1992’s Sister Act and its 1993 sequel, Sister Act 2: Back in the Habit, is scheduled to premiere on Disney Plus.

Goldberg has been a vocal supporter of a new Sister Act movie, hinting at the potential for a third film as early as October 2020.

“For a long time, they kept saying no one wanted to see it,” Goldberg said on The Late Late Show With James Corden. “And then quite recently, it turns out, that may not be true. People may want to see it.”

Three years later, The View cohost assured fans that the third installment in the Sister Act franchise was “still on the way,” adding, “We’re still in the process of writing the script.”

“It’s hard to do everything,” Goldberg explained in March. “And I like to think that I can, but I’ve come to the understanding that I can’t do as much stuff simultaneously, as I’d like to.”