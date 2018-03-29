Lauryn ‘Pumpkin’ Shannon is claiming that two handguns were stolen from her car after it was broken into last week.

Pumpkin, who stars in her mom’s reality show Mama June: From Hot to Not, reported the incident to Georgia police saying that someone broke into her Nissan Xterra on March 22 and stole several items. The Blast is reporting that the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office in Macon, Georgia, received a report that several people’s cars, including the WE tv star’s, were broken into in the parking lot of a Marriott hotel.

The 18-year-old told police officers that she had two Ruger P-series pistols — a $300 Ruger LCP .380 and a $400 Ruger Security-9 — hidden under her seat, and said both firearms were fully loaded. Although Georgia is not an open carry state, it is legal to carry a firearm in your home, car or business without a license.

Pumpkin also reported that her wallet was stolen, in which she was carrying her and her late grandmother Mary Francis Thompson’s social security cards. Another guest reported that they had an Apple MacBook Pro stolen from their vehicle.

Surveillance cameras were not operating in the parking lot at the time of the incident and the outlet is also reporting that the police don’t have any suspects yet, but are continuing the investigation.

