Laverne Cox and Boyfriend Kyle Draper Split After Nearly 2 Years Together

A mutual decision. Orange Is the New Black star Laverne Cox and Kyle Draper have split after nearly two years of dating.

The actress shared the news in a heartfelt Instagram post on Tuesday, June 25. “@thekyledraper and I have broken up. After much soul searching and tears from both of us, we have decided it’s time for us to go our separate ways,” Cox, 47, captioned a video of the duo. “We decided we should make a public statement since our relationship was public in ways neither of us anticipated.”

The Alabama native went on to note that she and she L.A.-based real estate agent know their “relationship meant so much to so many people, especially trans folks, giving them hope that this kind of love is possible for them as well.”

She continued: “That hope, the hope for love has not waned for me in the face of this breakup but rather is fortified. Knowing that we are both capable of giving and receiving love with this level of kindness, respect, trust, affection, depth, and intensity has been so healing and life affirming for us both.”

Cox concluded the post, writing, “I am so grateful we were open to love and for every moment we had together. We have both grown in innumerable ways as a result. Now its just time to move on separately. We both want a breakup that honors and respects the quality of our relationship and the love we shared. Its possible.”

Draper took to the comments section of his former flame’s post to share his own thoughts. “I love you!” the businessman wrote with the red heart emoji. He also shared Cox’s post on his Instagram page, adding, “@lavernecox and I have broken up, and she wrote the most beautiful statement that sums up our feelings perfectly.”

The duo gushed over each other on social media multiple times throughout their relationship, even celebrating one year of dating in July 2018. A source told Us Weekly in October 2018 that the duo were “so happy together and are the real thing.”

