Lea Michele paid tribute to her late boyfriend and Glee costar Cory Monteith on the sixth anniversary of his death on Saturday, July 13.

The 32-year-old posted a photo of the sun showing through clouds over calm waters on Twitter, captioning it, “The light always remains,” along with the red heart.

The Scream Queens alum, who married Zandy Reich in March, has remembered late beau in a post every year on the anniversary of his death.

Monteith, who played Finn Hudson on Glee, died at age 31 in a Vancouver hotel room of an accidental mixed drug toxicity in July 2013.

The pair, who met on the set of the hit show in 2009, dated from 2012 until his death.

In 2014, Michele spoke to Seventeen magazine about their romance, saying she only had “happy memories” of the actor.

“He was not his addiction — unfortunately it won,” she said. “But that wasn’t who he was. Cory made me feel like a queen every day. From the minute he said, ‘I’m your boyfriend,’ I loved every day, and I thank him for being the best boyfriend and making me feel so beautiful.”

Michele, who portrayed Rachel Berry on the show, was not the only Glee alum to pay tribute to Monteith; Kevin McHale, who played Artie Abrams, shared a photo of his friend on Instagram and captioned it, “The sweetest boy. Forever,” along with six black hearts.

Amber Riley, who played Mercedes, also posted a candid pic that showed her flexing her biceps alongside the Monte Carlo star. “6 years without those bear hugs,” she wrote.

Jenna Ushkowitz (Tina) shared a photo of Monteith in a tuxedo holding an anvil with a quizzical look on his face, writing, “Miss you, pal.”

Heather Morris, who played Brittany Pierce — and attended Monster Jam with costar Naya Rivera on Saturday — commented on the post, writing, “Missing him a lot lately.” Meanwhile, Matthew Morrison (Will Schuester) wrote, “Ha! I love this pic!”

