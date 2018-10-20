Fighting on. Leah Messer opened up about how she overcame suicidal thoughts on a new episode of her podcast, “Life Reboot.”

The Teen Mom 2 star detailed her struggle during the Thursday, October 18, episode. “I had this expectation of who I was supposed to be as a mom, as a wife, as a person and I … just never reached them,” she said.

The reality star previously shared with Us Weekly that at her “lowest point” during her custody battle with ex-husband Corey Simms, she considered taking her own life: “Cause if anyone knows me they know that when it comes to being a mom and my girls, they are my life. They are my life. … I wasn’t in the greatest place mentally and then it was affecting me physically, like it almost cost me my children. I became suicidal. It was a struggle.”

Once she discovered “this life is worth living,” Messer, 26, said she used motivational words to put herself in a better headspace: “It’s like I had to train my mind to know that I am love, I am confident, I am worthy and … I said that repeatedly to myself and like, it just did wonders.”

The MTV star also encouraged her kids — 8-year-old twins Ali and Aleeah, whom she shares with 29-year-old Simms, and 5-year-old daughter Addie, whom she shares with Jeremy Calvert — to do the same. “Even for my girls, when they started school this year, they knew,” she noted. “Addie wrote on the chalkboard, she was like … ‘I am happy because I have a family that loves me,’ and she even put like why and blessed.”

Messer hopes her fans can relate to and learn from the issues she has weathered. “There’s a lot that I will address on the podcast. My role … is to share what I have went through and what I’ve learned as I’ve went through it,” she told Us in October. “Every high and low in my life … that’s what I’m most excited to share and truly help others with things that may be going through the same things.”

Messer told listeners on Thursday: “Today I would say that I am kind, I am loving, I am confident, I am courageous, I am strong.”

If you or someone you know is in emotional distress or considering suicide, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!