Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the
Celebrity News

‘Perimenopausal’ Leah Remini Is ‘Screaming’ After Being Compared to Beyonce’s Wax Figure

By
Leah Remini Is 'Screaming' After Being Compared to Beyonce
Leah Remini. JC Olivera/WireImage

Leah Remini is reacting after fans noticed that a new Beyoncé wax figure looks similar to her.

“I am screaming! And loving all the tweets! This perimenopausal woman will take any and all comparisons to the beautiful Beyoncé,” Remini, 53, wrote via X on Thursday, February 8, alongside a post that pointed out the resemblance.

The actress also replied to one X user who admonished fans for attempting to compliment Remini by calling her prettier than Beyoncé, 42.

“People tell Leah she’s beautiful without putting Beyoncé down challenge,” the user wrote.

“Exactly!!” Remini responded.

Leah Remini Battle With Scientology Through Years

Related: Leah Remini's Battle With Scientology Through the Years

Madame Tussauds Blackpool unveiled the Beyoncé statue, as well as a new Lady Gaga wax figure, on Thursday. In addition to Remini, Rihanna and Tyra Banks were also named as look-alikes of the figure.

Leah Remini Is 'Screaming' After Being Compared to Beyonce
Courtesy of Lea Remini/X

“They said … you getting the Rihanna special,” one X user wrote.

Another chimed in: “I think I see more Tyra Banks than Leah Remini.”

This is not the first time that a Beyoncé wax figure has sparked backlash. In July 2017, The New York Times reported that a statue modeled on the musician was temporarily taken off the floor at Madame Tussauds in New York City after receiving criticism for looking whitewashed.

kim-kardashian-wax-figure

Related: Celebrity Wax Figures That Went Horribly Wrong

“Beyonce’s wax figure at @MadameTussauds looks like Kate Gosselin from ‘Kate Plus 8’ wearing a purple ensemble. Um, can we get a re-do? 🤔,” one X user wrote at the time.

After the statue was returned to the floor, Madame Tussauds told the NYT in an emailed statement, “Our talented team of sculptors take every effort to ensure we accurately color match all of our wax figures to the celebrity being depicted. Lighting within the attraction combined with flash photography may distort and misrepresent the color of our wax figures, which is something our sculptors are unable to account for at the production stage.”

Leah Remini Is 'Screaming' After Being Compared to Beyonce
Michael Tran/Getty Images

The statement continued: “We love, respect and enjoy a working relationship with Beyoncé. We have adjusted the styling and lighting of her figure and she is on display.”

Beyonce Style Evolution

Related: Beyonce’s Formidable Fashion Evolution: From Destiny’s Child to Today

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson later called out the whitewashing of his own wax figure in October 2023. After comedian and The Circle alum James Andre Jefferson Jr. posted a video criticizing the Grévin Museum in Paris for unveiling a statue of the “Black-ass Samoan” actor looking “like he David Beckham,” Johnson, 51, responded.

“🤣 Legit belly laughed at this ☝🏾,” he wrote via Instagram alongside Jefferson’s video. “For the record, I’m going to have my team reach out to our friends at Grevin Museum, in Paris France 🇫🇷 so we can work at ‘updating’ my wax figure here with some important details and improvements – starting with my skin color 🤣✊🏾💪🏾.”

amazon-lego-bouquet

Deal of the Day

This Bestselling Lego Bouquet Is on Sale and Ships Fast for Valentine’s Day View Deal

Johnson’s statue was tweaked shortly thereafter.

“We found his reaction rather friendly when addressing the fact that his figure was indeed whiter than it should have been,” Veronique Berecz, the museum’s head of PR, told Variety of the situation at the time. “We just made an honest mistake based on the photos we looked at. After we saw all these reactions on different blogs and social networks, we changed it immediately.”

In this article

Kim and Khloe Kardashian Take Penelope to Beyonce B-Day Show

Beyoncé Knowles
Leah Remini Reacts to Viral King of Queens Meme I Absolutely Love Them

Leah Remini

More Stories

Got a Tip form close button
Got a tip for US?
We're All Ears for Celebrity Buzz!