Their relationship got off to a chaotic start a decade ago, and with two current TV projects and an upcoming tour, LeAnn Rimes and Eddie Cibrian’s lives haven’t gotten much calmer. But luckily, the Hollywood couple knows how to find their inner peace: they meditate!

“I used to hate being by myself,” Rimes, 35, exclusively told Us Weekly at the Hallmark TCA Summer party on Thursday, July 26. “I love it now. I adore it. I have two step-sons. They’re 15 and 11. So there’s a lot of energy in the house. My wonderful husband just finished a show in Vancouver, so we’ve been traveling a lot back and forth, and I’m always on the road. So when I actually get some time to myself, I’m a big meditator.”

Rimes recently filmed a holiday TV movie for Hallmark called Christmas Eve, and she’s busy prepping a yuletide concert tour titled You and Me and Christmas. And as she mentioned, her 45-year-old husband has his own small-screen project at the moment: the new ABC dramedy Take Two. So the couple take R&R where they can get it; and it helps that Cibrian’s sons, Mason and Jake, are “pretty self-sufficient,” as Rimes says.

“I love quiet time,” the country star added. “I’m one of those people that [is] very sensitive to energy, and there’s always something going on around me. So I’ve had to learn actually how to decompress and be alone. Since I was little, I’ve always had so many people around me. So I actually really enjoy it now. But obviously, if I’m out for a week, then I’m like, ‘OK, I’m ready to go home.’”

With the help of meditation apps, Rimes even turned Cibrian — whom she met on the set of a TV movie in 2007 and married in 2011 — from a skeptic to a believer. “He [was] like, ‘Yeah, whatever.’ All of a sudden I got him into it one day, and he’s like, ‘Can we put on a meditation?’”

With reporting by Antonia Blyth

