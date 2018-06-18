Lena Dunham Wishes Ex Jack Antonoff a Happy Father’s Day

Lena Dunham and Jack Antonoff are proof that exes can still be friends. The Girls alum joked again about the musician in an Instagram Story on Sunday, June 17 – even wishing him a happy Father’s Day.

“Happy Father’s Day @jackantonoff,” she wrote. “We may have broken up but you still give me the finger from the London airport and that’s 4ever.”

The actress, 32, included a photo of Antonoff (yep, you guess it!) actually giving her the middle finger. The pair appeared to be having an exchange over social media or FaceTimed over the weekend.

Just last week, the pair got flirty on Instagram. “I have two cats but only one sleeps on my face and sits on my lap while I pee. The positive effect Gia Maria Carangi has had on my mental health cannot be overestimated,” she captioned a pic at the time. He replied: “Why are you awake?”

Dunham added: “Cuz it’s the prime time to catch you on the gram, four eyes.”

Us Weekly confirmed in January that Dunham and Antonoff, 34, had split after five years of dating. She opened up about their breakup in an essay published by Vogue, which was released on May 11.

“We sat in our shared kitchen of nearly four years and quietly faced each other, acknowledging what nobody wanted to say,” she recalled. “That obsessive connection had turned to blind devotion, and the blinders were coming off to reveal that we had evolved separately (the least shocking reason of all and perhaps the most common). … I remember muttering, ‘But what if we still went on dates?’ He laughed sadly. ‘Whatever you want.’”

The pair inspired Taylor Swift’s song “You Are in Love,” which was released in 2014 off her 1989 album.

