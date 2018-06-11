Leave it to Lena! Lena Dunham and Jack Antonoff may have called it quits on their five-year relationship more than six months ago, but the former couple continues to tug on the heartstrings of fans with sweet social media exchanges.

The 32-year-old Girls creator took to Instagram on Monday, June 11, to share a photo of herself with her cat — and her ex couldn’t help but comment, which sparked some playful banter between the two.

“I have two cats but only one sleeps on my face and sits on my lap while I pee. The positive effect Gia Maria Carangi has had on my mental health cannot be overestimated,” Dunham captioned the pic to which Antonoff, 34, replied, “Why are you awake?”

And the funny lady didn’t miss her opportunity to get a little flirty. “Cuz it’s the prime time to catch you on the gram, four eyes,” she responded adding the smiley emoji wearing glasses.

Dunham recently opened up about her life without the Bleachers lead singer in an essay published by Vogue in May. “We sat in our shared kitchen of nearly four years and quietly faced each other, acknowledging what nobody wanted to say,” she began the post, recalling their December breakup.

“That obsessive connection had turned to blind devotion, and the blinders were coming off to reveal that we had evolved separately (the least shocking reason of all and perhaps the most common),” she continued, noting that it “nearly killed” her.

The Emmy nominee continued to speak candidly about her feelings post-relationship. “Nobody likes to be lonely. It’s been the subject of more art than can be consumed in a lifetime, the human aversion to loneliness and also the way we attune ourselves to it, become entrenched in a routine that isolates us, “ she said.

“Too much has been said about the way technology allows us to experience the illusion of connection and retreat further into hermetic patterns, but it bears repeating that texts, emails, Facebook pokes and Twitter faves do not a social life make,” she continued. “People are, it would seem, lonelier than ever and also less used to being alone.”

Meanwhile, Us Weekly broke the news in January that Antonoff has since moved on and is dating dating model Carlotta Kohl.

