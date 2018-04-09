Lesley Murphy is ready for the next chapter. The Bachelor Winter Games star broke her silence following her split from Dean Unglert in a lengthy Instagram post on Sunday, April 8.

“It’s a bit strange to feel the need to post about this, but I don’t think I can honestly resume my normal programming without giving you an explanation – and maybe that’s the wrong word, but I just wanted to thank y’all for the love and respect you’ve shown me over the past few days,” she wrote. “I spent 5 years away from Bachelor Nation as I lived abroad and traveled for work. I came back to Winter Games because I’ve seen this franchise work miracles before. Through The Bachelor and my journey around the world, I have made deep connections, true meaningful intimate relationships with many walks of life. I know it’s imperative to find someone who chooses us and acknowledges our many layers, who can be open and vulnerable, and most importantly, who is ready. To meet someone and be met. To be chosen and to choose. To love and to be loved. This is everything. All we need is that same energy reciprocated, and despite how open and loving you attempt to be, people can only meet you as deeply as they’ve met themselves.”

Along with her message, Murphy shared a barefoot photo of herself in Vermont holding a cup of coffee and looking outside at a wintery mix.

“Don’t be afraid to be the one that loved the most and give everything you had, because you’ve got to find people who love like you do and who are ready,” she continued. “Out with the old, in with the TRUE. It was a long winter, and I’m excited for a new season. Let the spring cleaning commence. I’m ready.”

One day earlier, Unglert posted a cryptic message to his own personal account after it was reported that the pair had called it quits.

“Growing up as a kid I had a crude but utopian idea of what love is. I always had this idea that no matter what you did, no matter how you act, as long as you’re true to yourself and act in good conscious, your path would lead you to the one person on this planet you’re meant to be with,” he wrote. “As I’ve gotten older, I’ve learned that although everyone DESERVES love, it’s not something we’re entitled to. Love takes work. Love is compromise. Love is earned. I still have a lot of work to do on myself, a lot to prove to myself, before I’m ready for something like that.”

Murphy and Unglert began dating on the ABC series and the Bachelorette alum gave her a key to his place during the finale.

