Lesley Stahl is doing OK after a brief trip to a New York City hospital on Wednesday, May 23.

“Lesley Stahl was taken ill last night at a charity event she was hosting,” a spokesperson for CBS News said in a statement to Us Weekly on Thursday, May 24. “After getting a clean bill of health at the hospital, she was sent home.”

According to Radar Online, which was first to report the news, the 60 Minutes correspondent, 76, appeared faint in the lobby of Cipriani Wall Street while hosting a gala for The Posse Foundation.

“She was on the phone with her doctor’s assistant saying she needed to see him as soon as possible because she unexpectedly collapsed,” an eyewitness told the website. “She kept apologizing to her friend [at the event].”

Radar reported that the veteran journalist stayed overnight in the emergency room at Mount Sinai Hospital.

The health scare came just days after Stahl claimed that President Donald Trump admitted to her during an informal meeting in July 2016 that he attacks the media in an attempt to “discredit” journalists.

“He said, ‘You know why I do it? I do it to discredit you all and demean you all so when you write negative stories about me, no one will believe you,’” she recalled on stage at the Deadline Club Awards Dinner in NYC. “He said that. So, put that in your head for a minute.”

Stahl went on to become the first TV journalist to sit down with Trump, 71, in November 2016 after he won the presidential election.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!