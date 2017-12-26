Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton has apologized for telling his nephew that “boys don’t wear princess dresses.”

“Yesterday I was playing around with my nephew and realised that my words were inappropriate so I removed the post. I meant no harm and did not mean to offend anyone at all. I love that my nephew feels free to express himself as we all should,” Hamilton began in a series of tweets on Tuesday, December 26.

“My deepest apologies for my behaviour as I realise it is really not acceptable for anyone, no matter where you are from, to marginalise or stereotype anyone,” the British driver continued. “I have always been in support of anyone living their life exactly how they wish and I hope I can be forgiven for this lapse in judgement.”

Hamilton, 32, is referring to a now-deleted video posted to his Instagram Story on Monday, December 25.

“I’m so sad right now. Look at my nephew,” he said in the video before turning the camera to the little boy, who was wearing a pink and purple dress and holding a wand. “Why are you wearing a princess dress? Is this what you got for Christmas? Why did you ask for a princess dress for Christmas? Boys don’t wear princess dresses!”

Hamilton has been slammed by fans on social media for gender-shaming his nephew, who looked very happy in the video.

“I hope @LewisHamilton properly thinks and apologises to his nephew for that video,” one user wrote on Twitter. “Thinks about why it is so horrible, and considers donating to a charity which supports LGBT youth. That video is a video so many of us have experienced. Gross. It sticks with you.”

“Ugh. Lewis Hamilton is so ignorant. Telling his nephew that boys don’t wear princess dresses His nephew looked so cute and happy in his Princess dress He can wear whatever he likes!” another user tweeted.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!