Liam Payne and Kate Cassidy Split After Less Than 1 Year of Dating

It’s over. Liam Payne and Kate Cassidy have split after less than one year of dating, Us Weekly can confirm.

“Liam and Kate have broken up,” a source told Us after Payne, 29, and Cassidy, 24, sparked split rumors earlier this month. The former couple made their last red carpet appearance at the premiere of Louis Tomlinson‘s All of Those Voices documentary, two months before their split made headlines.

“What a crazy eye opening experience! … I’m so glad I got to share those moments with you watching your best friend, even the tearful ones,” Cassidy captioned an Instagram post in March of her and Payne. “@louist91 well done on such a beautiful film that everybody will love🤍.”

Payne and Cassidy previously kept their romance largely out of the spotlight. Payne, who shares 6-year-old son Bear with ex Cheryl Cole, made his relationship public with Cassidy in October 2022.

Earlier that year, the “For You” singer was linked to Aliana Mawla following his split from former fiancée Maya Henry. The YouTuber, 27, addressed Payne’s personal life when she was tagged in a series of photos of Mawla, 25, and the musician.

“I love all of the fans so much but please stop sending me these pictures of my fiancé wrapped around another woman,” Henry, who got engaged to Payne in 2020, wrote via her Instagram Story in May 2022. “This is not me and it’s hard enough knowing this has happened without seeing it. Enough now.”

Mawla, however, denied that she started spending time with Payne while he was still involved with Henry. “Aliana is very taken back by the accusations that have been made regarding a relationship with Liam while he was still engaged or involved with his ex-fiancée,” a representative for the model told Us in a statement that same month. “Under no circumstances would Aliana have involved herself in a public relationship as such if there was any truth to the comments that have been made.”

The former One Direction member was first spotted with Henry in 2018 and made their relationship Instagram official the following year. “Sometimes I don’t recognize this happy guy … sure glad you brought him back though,” he wrote alongside a picture of himself and Henry in September 2019. “Thank you for always keeping the biggest smile on my face through all the stress and making me realize how perfect my life really is.”

Payne confirmed their initial split in June 2021, saying on an episode of “The Diary of a CEO” podcast, “I am indeed [single]. I feel like more than anything at this point, I’m more disappointed in myself that I keep on hurting people. That annoys me. I’ve just not been very good at relationships.”

At the time, the X Factor alum noted that that he had a “pattern” when it came to relationships. “I’m just not very good at them so I just need to work on myself before I put myself on to somebody else,” he explained. “I feel like that’s where I got to in my last relationship. I just wasn’t giving a very good version of me anymore, that I didn’t appreciate and I didn’t like being.”